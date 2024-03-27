Pixel 9's 'Three-Body Problem' — Is a trio better than two Google flagships?

It’s the Pixel’s “Three-Body Problem.” Get it? It’s okay if you’re unfamiliar with the Netflix series, but if you keep tabs on Pixel phones, you’ll know that Google has been releasing two Pixel flagships for years.

After today’s Pixel 9 render reveal and our previous Pixel roadmap leak, we’re almost certain that Google’s premium phone lineup will have three devices for the first time this year. Similar to Samsung, Google’s Pixel 9 series will consist of vanilla, Pro, and Pro XL models.

The standard and smaller Pro phones have identical dimensions, but we don’t know if the addition of this small Pro model will result in greater feature disparity between the premium Pixels. Here we were hoping Google would treat the vanilla Pixel flagship a bit better this year, but with an added Pixel on the horizon, it’s possible the regular model won’t get as much love when it comes to software features, cameras, display, battery life, and some other aspects.

Are three flagship Pixels better than two? 647 votes Yes, I want more options in the Pixel 9 lineup. 62 % No, it could cause more feature disparity. 29 % I haven't made up my mind. 9 %

On the flip side, a more compact Pixel 9 Pro model could be something to look forward to for those who want more power in a smaller package.

What are your thoughts? Do you think three Pixel flagship phones are better than two? Cast your votes and share your thoughts in the comments section.

Comments