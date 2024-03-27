We were right: There will be three flagship Pixel 9 phones this year

TL;DR New leaked renders show the Pixel 9, the smallest of three phones in Google’s 2024 Pixel 9 series.

With this new leak, OnLeaks has clarified that the previously leaked renders of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro are instead of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, respectively.

We leaked the presence of three phones in the Pixel 9 series back in 2022.

It’s been a few months since the first renders for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro were leaked. But in an interesting twist of events, it turns out our leaked Pixel roadmap from 2022 was right all along. Today, there is a new leaked render of the Pixel 9, marking it as the third device in Google’s Pixel 9 series for 2024, which means the previous renders showed the Pixel 9 Pro and a new Pixel 9 Pro XL instead.

Let’s start with the new render first.

Leaked Pixel 9 renders Trusted leaker Steve ‘OnLeaks‘ Hemmerstoffer (via 91mobiles) has shared CAD renders of the Pixel 9, showcasing the device from all sides.

The leaked render shows us that the Pixel 9 will look very similar to the leaked renders of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL. Google appears to have a unified design language for the Pixel 9 series, featuring flat edges, a prominent rear camera bar, and a center-mounted punch-hole cutout. The model in these renders has a Black color scheme.

What could set the Pixel 9 apart are the two cameras on the rear of the device, while the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL come with three rear shooters.

Addressing the elephant in the room, what is the Pixel 9 Pro XL? Hemmerstoffer’s previous leaks were originally for the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, but the leaker has now issued a correction. Those leaks are instead for the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, respectively.

The leak also reveals that the phone will pack a 6.03-inch screen size, making it slightly smaller than the Pixel 9 Pro’s apparent 6.1-inch display. The sources note that the phone measures 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm, which is exactly the same as the Pixel 9 Pro. We’ve asked Hemmerstoffer about these dimensions, and he confirmed that the Pixel 9 will indeed have the same dimensions as the Pro device.

Not the first time we’ve heard about a Pixel 9 trio This corroborates our Pixel roadmap leak from 2022. Back then, we mentioned that the Pixel 9 could have a 6.1-inch display similar to the Pixel 8. The Pixel 9 Pro with the codename “caiman” would have all the expected Pro Pixel features in a smaller 6.3-inch display and correspondingly sized body. Then there would be the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL with the device codename “komodo” and a 6.7-inch display.

When the CAD renders leaked this year, we emphasized the possibility of a misinterpretation, as our previous leak indicated that Google wanted to mimic Apple’s successful sizing strategy. Google would like to have a powerful Pro phone that isn’t very large, and today’s new render and resultant clarifications have essentially corroborated our leak from 2022.

