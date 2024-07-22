You've spoken: This is your favorite Pixel 9 series phone

The Google Pixel 9 series broke cover last week thanks to unofficial and official teasers. We know that Google will debut the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold at its August event, but we’re also expecting a standard Pixel 9 and a larger Pixel 9 Pro XL. Based on early looks, the Pixel 9 series appears to be an evolution of the Pixel 8 line, but some notable differences affect the devices’ camera modules in particular.

With this in mind, we asked readers what they think of the Pixel 9 series’ designs and which they like best. The results paint an interesting picture.

Popular Pro, but little love for the Fold On the whole, it’s a positive story for Google. Just 13.3% of respondents feel that the devices are “ugly” and don’t like any model. This leaves more than three-quarters of respondents who like what the company is serving.

A broader 18.4% of readers also claim they are fans of all four models, while 68% felt strongly about one of the four devices. So, which Pixel 9 series model’s design is the most popular?

<span style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Foldable phones are all the rage, but just 6.3% of readers like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s looks. Compare this with 31.8% of readers who have an affinity for the Pixel 9 Pro, and it’s clear that readers prefer the safer design of the standard Pro. Notably, the Pro does seem to look more like its predecessor than any other model in the lineup, so this may appease more legacy Pixel fans.

As for the other two models, a smaller portion of respondents are excited about the smallest model in the range. Just 11.1% like what the Pixel 9 gives, while 19.1% like the Pixel 9 Pro XL. The largest standard phone is the second most popular model in Google’s new lineup, but it remains to be seen if its sales will mirror this rank.

Pixel becoming iPhone

PixoPhone

For some readers, the phones’ looks weren’t the primary concern. “I like the look of them OK, but the problem is they are not going to feel as good in the hand as the Pixel 8 Pro. Everyone knows they are chasing iPhones, so they make them look similar. I’m OK with that if it translates to better battery life,” one respondent reasons.

Some are coming around to their designs. “At first, I wasn’t as big of a fan of the more rounded look because it reminds me more of the body of the iPhones, but I’m getting used to it the more I see the final designs,” admits one reader

Others are, naturally, more concerned with the specs. “I wonder when pre-orders will be available. I want the Pro XL with 1TB of storage,” notes another reader.

The lack of love for the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is particularly interesting. Granted, it has several new design cues that give it a distinctive impression. We can only understand how significant that camera bump really is when it’s in our hands. That said, we won’t have to wait much longer. Google will debut its Pixel 9 series on August 13, 2024.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com. You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments