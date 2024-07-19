The Google Pixel 9 series is coming soon, and judging by the early information, it will be an expansive launch. Four models could make it the biggest Google smartphone splash in recent memory, and each offers something a little different. That said, early leaks and some official teasers have mostly confirmed the devices’ potentially divisive designs. But what do you think of them? How do you like the new look of the Pixel 9 series?

How do you like the new look of the Pixel 9 series? 84 votes I like the Pixel 9 11 % I like the Pixel 9 Pro 30 % I like the Pixel 9 Pro XL 15 % I like the Pixel 9 Pro Fold 8 % I'm a fan of all four devices 17 % They're all ugly 19 %

The Pixel 9 series If you haven’t yet seen the devices or forgotten how they might look, here’s a refresher. The traditional Pixel 9 series trio may consist of three models. They’re an evolution over the Pixel 8 series, complete with an elongated camera housing inspired by Cyclops’ monocle and a sandblasted exterior shell.

Notably, Google has officially confirmed the Pixel 9 Pro’s design, which we’ve used as the feature image above. Find leaked renders of all three models below.

Pixel 9 Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 9 Pro XL

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold As we exclusively reported earlier this year, Google confirmed that its forthcoming foldable will be called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The second-generation foldable is of particular interest, as it houses a large smartphone display with rounded edges and a larger inner display with its selfie camera moved to the corner of the screen. At the rear, you’ll find the most significant departure from the Pixel Fold — that two-tiered camera design in a relatively thick, square housing.

Google also revealed the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s design in a teaser video. Below, you can find a screenshot from that clip and, thanks to NCC certification shots, a better look at the device’s front, rear, and inner display.

So, what do you think? Did Google do a good job with its forthcoming smartphones’ styling decisions, or are they a backward step? Be sure to scroll back up, place your vote, and share your raw opinion in the comment section below.

