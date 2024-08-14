Select Verizon users are getting $1200 credits toward a Pixel 9 Pro XL, are you one them?

TL;DR Verizon apparently is offering a $1,200 credit toward the Pixel 9 Pro XL, with no trade-in required.

This is a special loyalty offer and isn’t necessarily guaranteed to be available to all accounts.

It’s possible you may be able to get the credit by going directly into a store, or speaking with customer service.

While we already covered where you can get a free Pixel 9 through your carrier yesterday, it seems we missed one deal. Verizon is reportedly offering a $1,199.99 credit toward the purchase of a Pixel 9 Pro XL with no trade-in required on any unlimited plan upgrade offer. The catch? Not everyone is seeing this offer.

According to Bigjerr2007 on Reddit, some accounts are seeing this credit as part of its targeted loyalty program, meaning it’s an offer that will not be made available to everyone. There were users in the thread that confirmed the credit is real, though many of us aren’t seeing such an offer. That includes my own Verizon account, another user who claims to have been a loyal customer for over two decades, and several others.

As noted by others in the Reddit thread, there are many factors that could trigger this offer, but it’s important to remember this is all essentially speculation since it doesn’t come directly from Verizon.

First, you need to have a device that’s eligible for an upgrade, and likely, this offer will only be made if you’re an Android user. Even that doesn’t guarantee anything, as my wife’s Pixel 6 qualifies for an upgrade and is even a Pixel! It’s also possible that being eligible for an upgrade isn’t enough, and Verizon may only be targeting those who haven’t upgraded any devices in a very long time. That would render my family’s account ineligible, as my wife’s phone was just paid off a few months ago, and we recently added a free Galaxy S24 offer to my own personal plan.

Another user suggested going directly to a store or calling customer retention and implying that you’re thinking about leaving. All these tactics might work, but again, there are no certainties with this offer. We’ve reached out to Verizon for comment and clarification and will update if we hear back.

Still, if you’re a Verizon subscriber on an unlimited plan, we highly recommend checking your account to see if you are eligible for this promotion.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments