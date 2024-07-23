Google Pixel 9 Pro XL goes up against last year's 8 Pro in latest video leak

TL;DR The Pixel 9 Pro XL is going to be nearly the same size as the old Pixel 8 Pro

Those really squared-off edges could make the Pixel 9 Pro XL feel a lot thicker in comparison.

Google’s lineup of smartphones is changing shape — in more ways than one. In just a few more weeks, the Pixel 9 is set to not just debut alongside the next foldable Pixel, but with two other Pixel 9 models: the Pro, and the Pro XL. Google hasn’t used XL branding since the Pixel 4, and we’ve never seen both XL and Pro options at the same time. With the Pixel 9 Pro XL promising to be a literally big deal, we’re always eager for another early look at this hardware, and a newly published comparison video affords us our latest hands-on preview.

This time, we’re looking at the Pixel 9 Pro XL side-by-side with last year’s Pixel 8 Pro. If you’re getting a sense of déjà vu, we don’t blame you, as this TikTok video from pixo_unpacking (via 9to5Google) follows their earlier hands-on; two weeks ago, they shared the Pixel 9 Pro XL vs the Pixel 9, as well as compared against Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra. But with the Pro XL set to replace the old Pro as this year’s biggest option, we’re very happy to finally have this direct comparison.

Looking at these two hardware generations juxtaposed like this, the continuity of Google’s design language — while not being afraid to drastically rethink details — is very clear. The 8 Pro’s curved edges contrast against the sharp, flat edges the 9 Pro XL sports, culminating in its pronounced camera mesa. And they’re so closely matched in terms of size that (absent context) we could easily believe that one was the other’s prototype.

If you really, really love big phones we could see you being a little disappointed that Google didn’t embrace the XL as license to push into tablet territory (isn’t that what the new Fold’s for?), but for existing fans of the Pixel 8 Pro, it looks like this is going to scratch exactly the same itch.

