Pixel 9 Pro XL leaks in two newly surfaced hands-on videos

PixoPhone

TL;DR Two new hands-on videos of the Pixel 9 Pro XL have emerged online.

One video does a size comparison between the Pixel 9 and Pro XL.

The second video does a size comparison between the Pixel 9 Pro XL and Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Google has had a tough time keeping details about the Pixel 9 series under wraps before its event next month. Just last week, a hands-on video showed off the Pixel 9 with its screen turned on. Now, a new leak gives us a close-up of its larger sibling, the Pixel 9 Pro XL.

Usually, we’re only treated to one video when this happens, but this time, there are two clips to check out. These videos come from the TikTok account PixoPhone (h/t Ytechb), and both videos are simple size comparisons. The first video compares the size of the Pixel 9 to the Pro XL.

In addition to the size difference, we get a good look at the phone’s entire body. You can see the three cameras resting in the camera bar, the LED flash, and the temperature sensor. Along the sides are the power button and volume rocker, while a SIM tray, USB-C port, and a speaker can be found on the bottom. And on the top, you can see the 5G mmWave antenna.

The second video, which you can see below, swaps out the Pixel 9 with a Galaxy S24 Ultra. Here you can see how the Pro XL stacks up to the largest S24 model. The Pixel 9 Pro XL is just a little shorter than Samsung’s premium handset.

Google’s Pixel event is scheduled for August 13, where we’ll learn more about the firm’s lastest handset. However, thanks to leaks, we already have a pretty good idea of what to expect. You can check out our hub to learn everything we know so far about the Pixel 9 series.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments