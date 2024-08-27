The Pixel 9 Pro Fold isn't on shelves yet, but someone got their hands on it

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A Redditor managed to obtain the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold before its September 4 release date.

The user posted a variety of photos, including images comparing the new foldable to the Pixel Fold.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold was revealed on August 13, but it’s only scheduled to hit the market on September 4. Now, at least one customer has reported that they got their hands on the device ahead of schedule.

Redditor Ok_Row_3905, who’s apparently based in Austria, posted pictures of their Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The user claimed they were able to pick up their device in a store.

The Redditor also posted images comparing the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to the original Pixel Fold (seen below). They noted that the new foldable felt much lighter, which is in line with Google’s own specs. But we can also clearly see the change in size and screen aspect ratios.

The user felt that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold display crease was less visible than the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 crease. However, they felt the OnePlus Open crease was “slightly less visible” than the indent on Google’s foldable. The new foldable also seems to have a less visible crease than the old device.

In any event, you don’t have to wait long for Google to officially ship the Pixel 9 Pro Fold as it’ll officially hit shelves next week. You can hit the button below if you’re keen on buying the device.

