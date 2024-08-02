Someone casually used a Pixel 9 Pro Fold at a Starbucks, complete with official case

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Someone was spotted using the unreleased Pixel 9 Pro Fold at a Starbucks in Taiwan.

The phone was seen unfolded and propped up on a stand.

While the photo doesn’t reveal any new details, we can at least see the device in one of its official cases.

We’re less than two weeks away from Made by Google 2024, Google’s annual hardware event, where it’s expected to announce new Pixel phones, earbuds, smartwatches, and potentially other devices. As is tradition at this point, practically every detail about the four phones that Google is expected to unveil in the Pixel 9 series has already leaked. At this point, we’re just waiting to get our own hands on one, but given that we’re so close to launch, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that there are already several people out there with one. In fact, someone was just casually spotted using the Pixel 9 Pro Fold at a Starbucks in Taiwan.

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, in case you aren’t aware, is Google’s second-generation foldable phone, and it’s set to be fully unveiled at the company’s upcoming hardware event. From the ample information that’s leaked as well as the official renders that Google has shared, it’s clear that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will have a narrower profile than its predecessor. This is clearly discernible in a picture of the device that someone posted to a private Facebook group. This picture was allegedly taken at a Starbucks somewhere in Taiwan, though we don’t have any more information about where it was taken, who took the photo, or who was using the device. We also only have a single shot of the device, which makes sense as clearly, the person who took the photo was trying to be sneaky.

Given the phone’s distinctive camera bump and conspicuous “G” logo emblazoned on the official case, it’s no surprise it was recognized out in the wild. While there’s nothing new we can learn from this photo, it is technically our first real-world look at the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold in one of its official cases. Although the phone itself appears to be the Obsidian (black) model, the case seems to be for the Porcelain (off-white) model. It’s hard to tell exactly how thick the case is from this photo alone, but it appears to be thick enough to make the device sit flat on a table. Without this case, I’d imagine that the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be a bit wobbly when it’s placed on a table.

The photo also shows off other aspects of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, including how it looks from the rear when unfolded, its squarish camera bump, taller cover display with a hole-punch camera, and side buttons. We can also see what appear to be cutouts at the top for a microphone and speaker. Thanks to the deluge of leaks in the last few weeks, we don’t need to use our imaginations to guess what the rest of the phone looks like. We also don’t need to make guesses about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s internal specifications, including its cameras and displays, nor do we need to wait to find out its features or pricing. Our dedicated Pixel 9 Pro Fold rumor hub has all the details on Google’s upcoming foldable phone if you’re interested in learning more. Now, we just need to wait a couple more weeks to get a unit in our own hands.

Thanks to JING on X for the tip!

