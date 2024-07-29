Here's everything we may see at Made by Google 2024

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

In a departure from its usual October timeframe, Made by Google 2024 is due to take place on August 13. There’s no official explanation for holding the event couple of months earlier than usual, but it will give Google the chance to unveil as many as four flagship smartphones before the iPhone 16 hits the market. It’s also possible that the election could be a factor in the switch-up, with a political discourse that’s already dominating the headlines likely to be reaching fever pitch by October.

In any case, the eyes of the Android world will be on the Google Mountain View campus at 10 AM on August 13, and we already know quite a lot about what the tech giant is likely to announce. We’ve pulled all of the leaks and rumors together to run you through what you can expect to see.

Made by Google 2024: What to expect Click on the links below if you want to jump straight to a particular aspect of the upcoming Made by Google event.

Pixel 9, 9 Pro, and 9 Pro XL

Of the new hardware announcements, the Pixel 9 series will be the most hotly anticipated at Made by Google 2024. The latest flagship Android smartphones are set to be announced earlier in the year than their predecessors, but there’s an even more noteworthy aspect to the launch this time around. For the first time ever, there will be three phones in the range, and that’s not including the new foldable handset, which we’ll come to in a moment. This new approach from Google brings it more in line with the multi-phone ranges of its main rivals.

The lineup will consist of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro as direct successors to the Pixel 8 devices. The new entrant to the series will be the Pixel 9 Pro XL — a naming convention that Pixel fans might remember from the Pixel 4 XL. It’s anticipated that, as the name suggests, the Pixel 9 Pro XL will have specs very similar to the 9 Pro but with larger dimensions. This strategy has served Apple well in recent years, with a standard model, a more powerful version of a similar size, and then a bigger variant of that higher-spec device.

All of the Pixel 9 phones are set to feature the new Tensor G4 chipset, which is expected to be a marginal upgrade on the Tensor G3. Leaks suggest the Pixel 9 will come with 12GB of RAM and a rear camera array made up of 50MP wide and 48MP ultrawide lenses. The two Pixel 9 Pro models step the RAM up to 16GB and add a 48MP telephoto camera to the rear setup. You’re likely to get the choice of 128GB or 256GB storage variations of the vanilla Pixel 9, while the 9 Pro models include a third 512GB capacity.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The fourth smartphone we’re anticipating will be the successor to the Google Pixel Fold. Instead of naming it the Pixel Fold 2, as originally thought, it’s expected to be called the Pixel Fold 9 Pro. This switch is understood to represent the fact that it will sport the same Tensor G4 chip as the rest of the Pixel 9 family.

We’ve seen several brands make significant changes in their second generation of foldable phones, having learned what works and what doesn’t on the first try. Google is no different, and the Pixel Fold 9 Pro appears to feature a design overhaul from its predecessor. Most notable of these changes are a narrower form factor and a redesigned camera module, with a much smaller and square camera bump replacing the camera bar of the original Fold. The inner selfie camera is also being moved to the corner of the screen.

Specs of the Pixel Fold 9 Pro include 16GB of RAM, a 4,560mAh battery capacity, and triple rear cameras made up of 48MP wide, 10.5MP ultrawide, and 10.8MP telephoto lenses. We understand that the taller phone has smaller bezels, but the crease is still visible, unfortunately. We’re excited to get our hands on the device for a proper test, but it’s likely to have a similar $1,800 price tag to the Pixel Fold.

Pixel Buds Pro 2

Another device we think will be commissioned for a second generation will be the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2. While not a smash hit, the original Pixel Buds were a solid addition to Google’s range, and it makes sense to keep the line running for the time being. After all, there are plenty of Pixel stans who’ll want the keep all of their hardware in the same ecosystem.

There’s a bit less certainty around the unveiling of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 at the Made by Google event than the phones that we’ve already discussed. Not a lot is known about the wireless earbuds at this stage, but we’ve had some leaked renders and Google promising to showcase a new “Pixel portfolio of devices.” Given that it has been two years since the release of the original Pixel Buds Pro, the arrival of a successor next month is a solid bet.

Information about possible specs is thin on the ground, but the design of the Pixel Buds Pro 2 looks to be very similar to that of the Buds Pro, both in terms of the charging case and the earbuds. Renders show colorways of black, gray, pink, and green. Reports seem to agree that two of these will be named Hazel and Porcelain, but the other two could be Wintergreen and Peony or Raspberry and Mojito, depending on which leaks turn out to be accurate.

Pixel Watch 3 and Watch 3 XL

We’ll almost certainly see one new wearable at Made by Google 2024, and rumors suggest that we may even see two. The Pixel Watch 3 is expected to make its debut at the event alongside a larger version, potentially known as the Pixel Watch 3 XL. If this second variation is coming, it would make sense to use the same XL branding as the new Pixel 9 Pro XL phone.

That’s about as exciting as the evolution of the watch’s design looks to be from what we know. The renders suggest that the Pixel Watch 3 will look strikingly similar to the Pixel Watch 2, and the XL model, if it is launched, will be a 45mm version of the 41mm of the Watch 3. That’s not to say there aren’t upgrades overall, with both models reportedly offering better resolution than the Pixel Watch 2, as well as double the brightness.

With the additional speculation about an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip for short-range communication and location tracking, improved battery life, and Wear OS 5 onboard, the third generation of Pixel Watch will be worth looking out for.

Android 15

Of most interest to non-Pixel observers is likely to be the launch of Android 15, internally codenamed “Vanilla Ice Cream.” There’s no official confirmation that the latest OS upgrade is being announced at the upcoming event, but it stands to reason that it will be. It’s the last really big Google launch party of the year, and Android 15 beta testing has reached a sufficiently advanced stage that it’s probably ready to unveil. That doesn’t mean the update will be rolled out immediately, and it’ll be to Pixel devices first when it does, but you can be confident it’ll be covered on August 13.

We know a lot about the Android 15 features thanks to the four rounds of beta tests. It certainly looks more like evolution than revolution this time around, but there are some interesting additions and updates to look out for. They include satellite connectivity support, sensitive notifications, High-Quality Webcam mode, Circle to Search support with persistent taskbar, and many more.

Assuming there is some Android 15 chat, you better believe there will be some more Gemini features woven in. The AI talk absolutely dominated the Google I/O 2024 event in May, and while any AI features will be specific to Google devices rather than Android 15 at large, the company will be keen to keep pace with its competitors on this front. We understand that new features will include Add Me, Studio, and Pixel Screenshots.

Google TV Streamer

Everything we’ve covered so far is either certain to appear or very likely. The next generation of Chromecast with Google TV is much more speculative. What we do know is that a long-awaited update to the system is close to being ready and has even been branded as the Google TV Streamer. It is expected to launch this year, so an appearance at the marquee Google event next month would not be surprising.

Reports suggest that Google has done away with the dongle in this latest device and gone with a more traditional set-top box that supports 4K output. The included remote also looks like its had a refresh, with the volume rocker now on the front face, Assistant iconography switched for a simple microphone, and a customizable magic button.

If the Google TV Streamer does get a mention then it’s going to be playing second fiddle to the other hardware on show, but it’ll be a welcome addition to a line that has long been in need of a new generation of device.

Nest Learning Thermostat

We have no concrete indication that the fourth generation of Google Nest Learning Thermostat will be featured specifically at the August event. Like the TV Streamer, what we know is that renders of it have leaked, alongside the second generation of Nest Temperature Sensor. Reports are that both are coming soon, so Made by Google would be a natural place to announce them.

Don’t expect any sweeping changes from the previous models — there’s only so much innovating you can do with a smart thermostat — but a fresh UI and larger display seem to be on offer this time around. We’ll keep an eye out for anything more definitive as Google’s presentation gets closer. That’s everything that we have reasonable conviction about seeing at Made by Google 2024. There’s speculation over other devices, such as a new Nest Hub Max or Nest Audio speaker, but it seems to be little more than that at this stage. It’s almost certainly too soon to be expecting the Pixel Tablet 2 since the original has only been available for just over a year.

In any case, we’ll certainly be keeping an ear to the ground. Anything more substantial that we hear about next month’s lineup will be added to this page.

