Pixel 9 Pro Fold is finally getting a camera feature it should have had from the start

TL;DR Google is bringing a key Pixel 10 Pro Fold feature to the older Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

In the Camera app, you can now use half of the screen to view recently captured images.

The option has been available on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold since launch.

I find foldables to be the ultimate productivity boosters. Not only does the extra real estate on the inner screen allow more content to be viewed at once, which can be helpful for reading, but it also serves what would typically require two screens. Even more so, foldables offer a special benefit for photography. You can fold them mid-way and prop them up on a flat surface, engage the external screen for a preview, and use the rear cameras for selfies. Even when you’re looking at the inner screen, you can use half of the screen as a viewfinder for the camera and the other half to review shots you just took.

Many foldables, including the wide range of Galaxy Z Folds, Vivo X Folds, and even the OnePlus Open, already support the feature. Meanwhile, Google only added it to its foldable lineup recently with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, and the feature has been exclusive to it since launch. Thankfully, though, it’s now coming to Google’s older Fold — the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

One of our readers recently tipped us about the functionality being added to their Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

As expected, the feature now lets you view your recently taken photos, and lets you scroll through them if there are multiple ones. That also means it now shows the viewfinder in more normal, palatable 4:3 or 16:9 aspect ratios by default, rather than stretching it across the entire inner screen.

Of course, to activate it, you will have to tap the preview button under the shutter button. At the bottom of the list, you also see the option to view all your pictures, which is essentially a shortcut to the Google Photos app.

It’s surprising Google took so long to integrate a feature as fundamental and basic as this into the Pixel 9 Pro Fold’s Camera app, but we’re glad it finally did. However, we couldn’t verify it for the OG Pixel Fold, though we’re not that confident since it uses a different design than the two newer Pixel Fold models.

Thank you, Badmax on Discord, for the tip!

