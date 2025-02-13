Waiting for the OnePlus Open 2? We have bad news

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR OnePlus confirms it will not launch a foldable phone in 2025, ending speculation about a OnePlus Open 2.

The company says it’s “recalibrating” its foldable strategy, while OPPO takes the lead with the upcoming Find N5.

Existing OnePlus Open users will continue receiving software support, but a true successor won’t arrive before 2026.

OnePlus made a strong entrance into the foldable phones market with the OnePlus Open, earning plaudits from us and many others for its design and functionality. Naturally, anticipation for a successor had been building, with rumors pointing to a 2025 release. However, OnePlus has now confirmed that it will not be launching a new foldable this year, putting an end to speculation surrounding the OnePlus Open 2.

In a post on the OnePlus community forum, Open Product Manager Vale Gu reflected on the success of the original device, highlighting its industry recognition and strong reception among users. Despite this, OnePlus has decided to skip a new foldable in 2025, citing a need to “recalibrate” and focus on broader innovation.

Gu explained the full reason for the decision in his post: “At OnePlus, our core strength and passion lie in setting new benchmarks and challenging the status quo across all product categories. With that in mind, we’ve carefully considered the timing and our next steps in foldable devices, and we have made the decision not to release a foldable this year.” While OnePlus isn’t entirely exiting the foldable market, it appears that its parent company, OPPO, will take the lead in this category for now. The upcoming OPPO Find N5 is expected to launch later this year, but unlike the Find N3, which launched globally as the OnePlus Open, this announcement indicates that the Find N5 won’t follow the same path.

Rumors had previously suggested that OnePlus and OPPO might be shifting focus away from foldables, though OnePlus had dismissed those claims at the time. Until now, leaks have pointed to the OnePlus Open 2 launch in the first half of 2025, with expected improvements such as a 2K high-resolution cover screen, a thin design, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip.

Gu reassured existing OnePlus Open users that software support would continue as planned. OnePlus has not provided any details on when it might re-enter the foldable space, but the company insists this pause does not mean it is abandoning the category entirely. All we know is that OnePlus fans looking for a successor to the Open will have to wait beyond 2025.

