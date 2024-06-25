Google announces hardware event for early August, possibly Pixel 9 series?

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has started sending out invites to its Made by Google showcase.

The event is scheduled to start on August 13 at 10:00 AM PT.

Google’s conference will be held at its Mountain View campus.

It feels like it was just yesterday when Google hosted its I/O 2024 software event. Now it’s time for the spotlight to move over to the company’s hardware. The tech giant has now officially announced the date for its Made by Google showcase, where it could unveil its latest Android phone.

Google has started sending out invites to its Made by Google event. This year, the presentation will happen on August 13 at 10:00 AM PT and will take place at the company’s headquarters in Mountain View, California. Made by Google has previously been held in New York and San Francisco.

According to the invite, we can expect to see “the best of Google AI, Android software and the Pixel portfolio of devices.” Following the keynote, Google will offer a “hands-on experience.”

Based on the wording, it’s possible that this event could serve as a launch for the Pixel 9 series, which we expect to see a bit of a shake-up. Leaks and rumors point to there possibly being a Pixel 9, Pro, and Pro XL. We have also heard that the Fold will be rebranded as the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, meaning we may also see Google’s next-generation foldable.

At this point, it’s unknown all of what Google plans to show at the showcase. However, other possibilities could include the Pixel Watch 3, Pixel Tablet 2, and more.

