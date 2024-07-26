Take a look at the Pixel 9's four colorways in these stunning renders

TL;DR Leaked renders of the Pixel 9 reveal four color options, including green, Rose, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

The Pixel 9 will have matte sides, a glossy back, and a redesigned camera bar.

Key specs include the Tensor G4 chip, 12GB of RAM, a 50MP primary camera, and a 6.3-inch display.

Google’s next event is set for August 13, and we’re expecting the Mountain View tech giant to unveil its much-awaited Pixel 9 line of smartphones, including the Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and the 9 Pro Fold. While Google has tried to keep things under wraps for its big reveal, we’ve had quite a few leaks that tell us a good deal about what’s coming. A new leak has just revealed that the Pixel 9 comes in four colorways — green, Rose, Porcelain, and Obsidian.

The said leak comes from reliable tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, aka OnLeaks, (via Android Headlines), and it essentially confirms our exclusive colorway and wallpaper leak for the Pixel 9 series, way back in May.

This year, Google has introduced matte sides and a glossy back for the Pixel 9, which is a little disappointing if you were expecting the device to feature the same matte back as the Pixel 8a had. Still, the back shouldn’t show fingerprints as much, given the color choices Google has gone with (that is, of course, unless you opt for Obsidian). One thing we particularly like about the Pixel 9 is its redesigned camera bar, which we think adds a nice touch to the device.

In terms of specifications, previous leaks have already given us a good idea of what to expect. If you’ve been out of the loop, here’s a quick rundown. Google’s Tensor G4 chip will power the Pixel 9 and will boast 12GB of RAM. Additionally, the camera setup features a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.5MP selfie camera. The phone has a 6.3-inch display that can reach up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness.

With all these improvements and color options for the Pixel 9, do you see yourself upgrading to the latest model? If yes, let us know which color you prefer in the comments below.

