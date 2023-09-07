Watch this official video comparing the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro way before launch

TL;DR Google is giving up and just letting us examine the Pixel 8 vs the Pixel 8 Pro nice and early.

The vanilla model looks much smaller than the Pro model this year.

We also can see some of the new colorways in this teaser.

Every year, we head into the annual Made by Google event armed with every spoiler imaginable. By the time Rick Osterloh shows off the devices the company is launching that day, we have already seen them from every conceivable angle. It looks like the 2023 launch of the Pixel 8 series will be no different.

Even if you ignore all the Pixel 8 leaks we’ve seen so far, we now have a “teaser” video (I can’t put enough air quotes around “teaser”) that shows off every nook and cranny of the Pixel 8 and its Pro sibling. Google even shows them right next to each other, giving us a head start on the inevitable Pixel 8 vs Pixel 8 Pro debate.

Judging from the video, the Pixel 8 will be tiny compared to the Pixel 8 Pro. Obviously, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 phones were smaller than their Pro-level counterparts, but the Pixel 8 is the smallest of the three. If you like your Android phones compact, the Pixel 8 should definitely be on your radar.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro looks exactly as expected. It has a flat display, a temperature sensor on the back, and a new camera bar design.

Finally, the video shows off previously leaked colorways. We see the Pixel 8 Pro in its Porcelain color and the Pixel 8 in its Peony coat.

You’ll be able to learn more about the Pixel 8 vs Pixel 8 Pro stats on October 4, when Google officially launches them.

