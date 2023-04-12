The Pixel 8's display could be even smaller than expected

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The display on the base model Pixel 8 could be even smaller than earlier rumors suggested.

A new rumor claims that the Pixel 8’s display could be 6.16 inches.

The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to remain the same size as the Pixel 7 Pro.

Small phones are a bit of a rare breed these days in the flagship phone market. While not exactly a compact phone — like the Zenfone 9 — Google’s Pixel 5 was a pocketable six inches. Just small enough to cater to those who lean toward smaller handsets. Now it looks like Google could go down that route again with the standard Pixel 8.

If you haven’t noticed, there’s been a bit of a trend with the Pixel line in terms of size. Almost every iteration of the device has a display that’s slightly bigger than the last. However, that changed with the base model Pixel 7, shrinking from the Pixel 6’s 6.4 inches to 6.32 inches. And rumors suggested that Google would shrink the display even further for the Pixel 8 to 6.2 inches.

But a new rumor from display analyst Ross Young claims the display will be even smaller than anticipated. According to Young, the display on the base model Pixel 8 may actually be 6.16 inches. This would put it in line with the standard Galaxy S23 and iPhone 14 Pro which are both 6.1 inches.

From DSCC’s new monthly OLED smartphone service:

– Google Pixel 8 – 6.16″, down from 6.32″ on the Pixel 7

– Google Pixel 8 Pro – 6.7″, same as Pixel 7 Pro

Both start panel production in May. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) April 12, 2023

Although the base model may be getting smaller, that won’t be the case for the Pro version. It appears Young predicts the display size for the Pro will be 6.7 inches, which is the same size as the Pixel 7 Pro.

Comments