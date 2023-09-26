Real-life Pixel 8 Pro image shows the matte back is classy af

TL;DR Someone got some hands-on time with the Pixel 8 Pro

The real-life photos show the front and back of the device.

Notably, the back features a matte glass finish.

Google is preparing to launch the Pixel 8 series on October 4. Even though we’re about a week away from the event at this point, someone managed to get their hands on the Pixel 8 Pro and has shared some real-life photos of the handset.

The latest Pixel 8 leak comes from Facebook and appears to show the black version of the Pro. It’s believed that the phones will launch in three colors, with the Pro having black, white, and blue colorways. There are two images altogether and they showcase the front and back of the device.

In the first image, we get a good look at a display with seemingly thin bezels. The screen is also flat this time around. Based on the text on the screen, it appears the leaker may be from Vietnam.

The second photo reveals the back of the handset. As expected from previous leaks, the three-camera setup sits behind an elongated pill-shaped cutout in the camera bar. There’s also the flash and the new thermometer sensor. But maybe the most notable thing here is the matte glass finish.

The Pixel 6 series and the Pixel 7 series all had glossy glass backs. But it looks like Google has gone in a different direction, at least for the Pro model. Judging by the marketing materials we’ve seen thus far, the base model may still have the glossy finish we’re used to.

At this point, we know almost everything about the Pixel 8 ahead of its launch next week. We expect the base model to go on sale for $699 and the Pro to launch at $899.

Comments