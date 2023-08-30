Pixel 8 Pro just made an official appearance on Google's website

Smartprix

TL;DR Google has accidentally published an image of the Pixel 8 Pro on its website.

The promotional photo shows the phone in a porcelain color.

Google’s Pixel phones are perhaps some of the most leaked handsets ever. We’ve already seen renders of the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro leak out through reliable channels, and now, Google has jumped the gun and published a picture of the Pro model on its official website.

The Pixel 8 Pro appears in porcelain on Google’s promo page for “Google Subscriptions & Services.” The image was spotted and shared by android_setting on X (formerly Twitter).

Google

At first glance, it’s hard to tell the Pixel 8 Pro apart from the Pixel 7 Pro in the leaked image. The two Tensor phones look almost alike, with a few minor differences. Only when you look closer, you’ll notice that the rear camera module on the phone in the leaked image has a new design. The Pixel 8 Pro has all three primary cameras encased in a single pill-shaped housing, unlike the Pixel 7 Pro, which had a pill + circle design.

The display of the Pixel 8 Pro is also expected to be flat, a first for Pro-grade Pixels. However, we can’t see anything else except the back of the phone in the image Google posted on its website.

