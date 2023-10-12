Pixel 8 Pro earns best display title in new ranking

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s Pixel 8 Pro has earned the top score in a new display ranking.

The previous leader in the rankings was the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

The Pixel 8 Pro reportedly excels in readability and color.

Google’s flagship phone is the new champion of displays says a new rankings list. The Pixel 8 Pro has earned the top score on the list, excelling in both readability and color.

DXOMARK’s testers put Google’s recently launched phone through its paces in a display test. According to the outlet, the device was put up against six different criteria, which include readability, color, video, motion, touch, and artifacts.

Here’s how each category is judged, as the outlet explains: Readability: How easily and comfortably can users read still content (photos & web) on the display under different real-life conditions?

How easily and comfortably can users read still content (photos & web) on the display under different real-life conditions? Color: The capacity of the device to accurately reproduce colors.

The capacity of the device to accurately reproduce colors. Video: An evaluation of the standard dynamic range (SDR) and high dynamic range (HDR10) video handling of each device in indoor and low-light conditions.

An evaluation of the standard dynamic range (SDR) and high dynamic range (HDR10) video handling of each device in indoor and low-light conditions. Motion: How good is the phone at handling dynamic content (Frame drops, motion blur, etc)?

How good is the phone at handling dynamic content (Frame drops, motion blur, etc)? Touch: An evaluation of smoothness, accuracy, and response time.

An evaluation of smoothness, accuracy, and response time. Artifacts: A check of performance, image rendering, and motion flaws. Measures reflectance and the presence of flicker, and assesses the impact of residual aliasing. Google’s phone earned high scores in each category, with its lowest score coming from the artifact category. The highest-rated phone in this category is the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2, with a score of 161; the Pixel 8 Pro came in with a score of 122. However, it set the standard for readability and color, earning 162 and 164 points, respectively.

The outlet specifically points out that Pro has an impressive brightness of 2100 nits at 20% average picture level (APL). And it outperforms the iPhone 15 Pro Max in challenging conditions like direct sunlight. It also says the Pro performs well in low-light settings and offers accurate and pleasing color rendering.

With each of the six criteria put together, the Pro came out on top in the outlet’s global rankings. The display has earned an overall rating of 154, placing it two points higher than the previous leader of the pack — Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5. In addition, the Pixel 8’s display also received an overall score of 154, only rating one point lower in readability and color.

Pre-orders of the Pixel 8 series ended today. You can now get the phone on the Google Store page, as well as on Amazon or Best Buy.

