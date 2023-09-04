Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro European prices leak for all storage versions

X/Twitter

TL;DR Alleged European prices for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have leaked.

The information reaffirms previous rumors about a possible price hike for the series.

The latest leak also gives away the storage options and color varieties for the upcoming Pixels.

Google is all set to announce the Pixel 8 series on October 4. The phones have leaked extensively, and now we’re hearing more about them thanks to a new report that claims to reveal the prices and color options for the two upcoming Google flagships.

According to TheTechOutlook, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will see a significant price hike, at least in Europe. The publication, along with tipster Paras Guglani, reports that the Pixel 8 with 128GB storage will cost €874.25 (~$942). The price includes 23% Value-added Tax (VAT). Without taxes, it would come in at €710.77 (~$765). The 256GB storage variant of the phone is expected to be priced at €949.30 with 23% VAT (~$1,023). In contrast, the base Pixel 7 variant was priced at €650 last year.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro is rumored to come in at a price of €1,235 (~$1,331) for 128GB storage, €1,309 (~$1,411) for the 256GB version, and €1,461 (~$1,575) for the 512GB model. All these prices include 23% VAT. That’s quite a price hike compared to the €900 starting price of the Pixel 7 Pro.

We’d previously heard that the Pixel 8 series could be $50 – $100 more expensive this year, and if the leaked European prices are accurate, it looks like we’re getting the higher side of that rumored price hike. That said, we can’t vouch for the accuracy of the leak, and it’s possible these Pixel 8 series prices aren’t the real deal.

Pixel 8 series colors The latest information about the new Pixels also includes the possible colorways we’re about to see. As per the publication, the standard Pixel 8 will be available in Hazel, Obsidian, Rose, and Mint colors.

The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to come in Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain, and Mint colors.

