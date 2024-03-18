Google Pixel 8 hits all-time low price of $499, Pixel 8 Pro, Fold, 7a also discounted

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are at their lowest prices ever at both Google Store and Amazon.

Pixel 8 (128GB) is down to $499, while the Pixel 8 Pro (128GB) has been discounted to $749.

Pixel Fold also gets a $500 discount, with additional trade-in offers of up to $900 at the Google Store.

Spring is in the air, and Google’s giving you even more reason to celebrate with huge discounts on their latest Pixel phones. The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are now available for their lowest prices ever, both at the Google Store and on Amazon.

These deals come just ahead of Amazon’s official Big Spring Sale starting this Wednesday, but eager shoppers can snag these phones at a steal right now.

The base model Pixel 8 (128GB) is now just $499, a massive $200 discount from its original price. This brings the flagship phone down to the same price as the popular budget option, the Pixel 7a.

Amazon is matching Google’s offer, with the 128GB Pixel 8 also available for $499. They’ve also got the 256GB model on sale for $559, the lowest price ever recorded.

The 128GB Pixel 8 Pro is also 25% off, bringing the price down to $749 for Google’s flagship offering. This beats even the Black Friday price from last year. Amazon is offering these discounts across all storage options and all three color variants. The Google Store has the same deal for all colorways and throws in its exclusive Mint color option.

Google’s spring sale doesn’t stop there. They’re also offering a hefty $500 discount on the Pixel Fold, bringing the 256GB model down to $1299. The Google Store is even offering trade-in deals of up to $900 on top of the discounted price, making it a great time to get your hands on Google’s first foldable phone.

For those on a tighter budget, the Pixel 7a is also on sale for $374, down from $499. However, it’s worth noting that the Pixel 8a might be just around the corner, so you might want to wait and see what that phone has to offer before pulling the trigger.

