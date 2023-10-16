Google confirms Pixel 8 series will support lossless USB audio in the future

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google will bring lossless audio support to the Pixel 8 series with a future update.

Other Android 14 phones are also expected to gain the feature in the near future.

App developers will need to adopt the new API for lossless audio to take advantage of the Android 14 feature.

Google first introduced lossless USB audio with Android 14 beta 2. The feature promises audiophile-level experiences over compatible USB wired headsets. When accessible, you will be able to listen to uncompressed music the way it was originally created.

Google has now confirmed that lossless USB audio will come to the Pixel 8 series and phones from other OEMs very soon. Replying to a question during a Reddit AMA, Google’s VP of Engineering, Dave Burke, said, “Basically what it (lossless USB audio) does is ensure bit perfect audio, so audio bypasses the audio mixer, any processing effects, etc. We’ve added OS support – so the next step is for support from device makers and app developers.”

Burke said that the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro are expected to gain a lossless mode with future software implementations. But before that happens, app developers will need to adopt the new API for lossless audio to take advantage of the feature. Once they do that, audio can be sent directly over USB without mixing, volume adjustment, or processing effects.

So when the feature arrives on the Pixel 8 series and other Android 14 phones, users will be able to connect wired headphones to the devices and listen to lossless audio, provided they have access to such audio files or subscribe to lossless music streaming services like TIDAL, Amazon Music, and Apple Music. Spotify is also expected to launch a new lossless streaming tier called Spotify HiFi, but the exact date of its availability remains unknown.

