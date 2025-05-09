A Pixel 8 was left in a hot tub for four days, here's what happened

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR A Pixel 8 owner lost their phone during vacation.

Their device was found four days later, submerged in a hot tub.

The phone continues to work without issue.

There are plenty of mishaps that can occur while on travel, but one of the worst may arguably be losing your phone. A Pixel 8 owner recently found themselves in just such a situation. In what turned out to be a real-life stress test, the ending to this story is quite surprising.

According to Reddit user Intrepid-Ad3513, to celebrate a holiday and four additional days off, they traveled to Poland with a group of friends. While on vacation, the group stayed at an Airbnb with various amenities, including a hot tub. The Redditor states that they got so drunk that they lost their Pixel 8 on the first day of the trip. Despite searching for it, the group was unable to locate the missing device.

On the fifth day, as the group headed back home, Intrepid-AD3513 was surprised by a video sent to them by the Airbnb owner. The video showed the owner fishing the missing Pixel 8 out of the hot tub. The Redditor mentions that the water in the hot tub reached up to 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit).

After finding the phone, the Airbnb owner packaged the Pixel 8 up and sent it to Intrepid-AD3513. In a huge upset to expectations, the phone was still in working order after the user unwrapped the package and plugged the device into the charger. The user also shared an image of the handset working without issue.

The Pixel 8 has an IP68 rating, meaning it can prevent ingress of dust and protect against water for long periods of time. However, this rating is for 30 minutes of water immersion, not four days. So, the fact that the phone seems perfectly intact is astonishing.

One commenter jokes that the water was probably keeping the device cooler than usual, as Pixel phones are commonly known to get warm. The Redditor says that they wrote the post with their Pixel 8 and that, “I will never buy another phone other than a Pixel.”

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.