Google Pixel 8 spotted at FCC after Pixel hardware event announcement

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR An approval application for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro was spotted at the FCC.

The listing contains five model numbers.

The model number GKWS6 appeared earlier this year Qi certification listing.

It’s only been a little over two weeks since the Google Pixel Watch 2 stopped by the FCC. Now, the Pixel 8 series has followed suit and made an appearance at the regulator as well.

As discovered by 9to5Google, the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro have popped up at the FCC. It appears the agency published Google’s filed paperwork sometime earlier today.

The application for approval contains a total of five new devices, each with a different model number, according to the outlet. These model numbers are GKWS6, G9BQD, GZPF0, GPJ41, and G1MNW. If the model number sticks out to you GKWS6, it’s probably because this number was found in a Qi certification listing for the Pixel 8 earlier this year.

Although there are five model numbers, Google only plans on releasing a Pixel 8 and a Pixel 8 Pro. These other model numbers are likely just variants of both phones. As the publication points out, Google has launched versions of the Pixel phone with or without mmWave 5G connectivity.

This news is almost serendipitous as it comes only hours after Google announced the date of its upcoming Pixel hardware event. The fact that the Pixel 8 series is appearing at the FCC suggests the phones are close to launch. This means that the October 4 keynote will likely be the moment when Google announces its new phones and other products.

The Pixel 8 series will have a few notable improvements over its predecessor. Some of those improvements include an upgraded primary camera, a new thermometer sensor, a Tensor G3 chip, and a bigger battery in the base model.

