Pixel 8 users are reporting 'bumps' and 'ripples' forming on the display

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Several Pixel 8 and 8 Pro users are reporting bumps and ripples underneath the display glass.

The issue seems to stem from internal components of the phones pressing up against the screen.

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro users have started noticing small bumps and ripples on the inside of the display glass. The tiny formations indicate that some components from the inside of the phones are pressing up against the display.

Many affected users are reporting the issue on Reddit and Google Support forums (h/t 9to5Google). Some Pixel 8 and 8 Pro users have even successfully managed to get a replacement phone from Google citing the noticeable display indents.

Users say the bumps don’t affect colors or the overall performance of the screens on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. In fact, they are hardly visible unless you really look for them under specific lighting conditions.

Users looking into the matter suggest the bumps may be caused by internal spring-like components pressing against the display. They point to this and other teardown videos where the structures underneath the screen are visible.

Google doesn’t have an official response to the issue right now, but users fear the display of their affected Pixel 8 and 8 Pro units could suffer more damage over time if components are already pushing out bumps and ripples on the panels.

We’ll be reaching out to Google for a clarification about the problem.

