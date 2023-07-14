You told us: Most of you are fine with a small Pixel 8 price hike

Smartprix

We already know a lot about the Pixel 8 series thanks to leaks and rumors. Pricing was a complete mystery though, but a reliable leaker claimed earlier this week that the Pixel 8 could cost $649 or $699.

We posted a poll in our news article, asking for your thoughts on the apparent Pixel 8 price increase. Well, the results are in, and here’s what you told us.

What do you think of this apparent Pixel 8 price hike?

Results Almost 900 votes were counted in this poll, and the most popular answer was “I’m fine with $50 more but not $100 more.” 50.3% of respondents chose this option, suggesting that many people feel the Pixel 8 would still be a solid deal at $649.

In second place was “I’m not fine with paying even $50 more,” accounting for 26% of the vote. Finally, 23.7% of polled readers said they were fine with paying $50 more but not $100 more.

Taken together, this means that almost three-quarters of respondents are fine with a $50 price hike at the very least. It also seems like a price hike would be partially offset by a few rumored upgrades, such as an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, upgraded main camera sensor, and a higher refresh rate.

Then again, it’s clear that the vast majority of you aren’t okay with a $100 price increase. This suggests Google better have plenty more upgrades on offer for the standard Pixel if it’s thinking about a $699 price tag.

Comments Grey: Depends on what my Pixel 7 Pro’s trade in value is.

In Fla: Every Pixel to date has had major problems. A drop in price would be more realistic.

lysak: It is ok to pay even more, but OLED panel should be with high frequency PWM rate

