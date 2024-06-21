Pixel 8 users are facing connectivity issues, VPN by Google might be to blame

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority Pixel 8 Pro

TL;DR Several Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users are facing connectivity issues of late.

Disabling the built-in VPN seems to address the problem for some.

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro users in many parts of the world are facing connectivity issues. The problem doesn’t appear to be widespread and predominantly affects those who use the device’s built-in VPN.

According to 9to5Google, multiple user reports on the r/GooglePixel subreddit highlight issues ranging from the inability to access specific apps or websites to complete loss of connectivity. In most cases, disabling the new VPN by Google seems to get users back online. However, the issue also appears to affect users in regions where Google does not offer its VPN service, leaving no option for a temporary fix.

Some state that the latest update for the Google One app, which has started reaching users today, seems to resolve the issue. However, it might be a while before it reaches all affected users. In the meantime, you can try disabling the VPN for a quick fix. A Google support page related to the VPN by Google One shutdown also recommends users deactivate the VPN from system settings if they face internet connection issues. You can also try deleting your Google One VPN profile and disabling the VPN within the Google One app if that doesn’t help.

Google has replaced VPN by Google One with VPN by Google, which started rolling out to Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a, and Pixel Fold users earlier this month. The service debuted with the Pixel 8 last year and offers better system integration for a more seamless experience. However, connectivity issues like these may push users towards other alternatives.

Are you facing connectivity issues on your Pixel 8 or 8 Pro? Let us know in the comments below.

