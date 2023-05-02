Pixel 7a official materials outed: Pixel 6a comparison, freebies, and more leak

MySmartPrice

TL;DR Another last-minute leaks has outed Google’s Pixel 7a marketing materials.

The graphics and images confirm features like free VPN by Google One access, camera options, and more.

One leaked image also shows a specs comparison between the Pixel 7a and Pixel 6a.

It’s another day and another set of Pixel 7a leaks have dropped ahead of the Google I/O reveal of the phone. Roland Quandt over at WinFuture seems to have secured official marketing materials for the phone that spill out a few additional details which haven’t already leaked.

The set of three tweets by Quandt comprise of multiple marketing images. One of them shows a comparison between the Pixel 6a and the Pixel 7a. The highlighted upgrades to the upcoming phone include a 90Hz screen over the 60Hz display of the Pixel 6a. The rear camera upgrades also show up here, with the Pixel 7a getting a 64MP + 13MP setup at the back and a 13MP shooter up front. It looks like the Super Res Zoom is getting a slight update, now offering 8x zoom compared to 7x on the Pixel 6a. There’s also the addition of wireless charging this time around and, of course, the new Tensor G2 chip over the first-gen Google Tensor.

It’s no surprise, but there’s no charger in the Pixel 7a box. The included extras apart from the phone include a USB-C to USB-C cable, a SIM tool, a Quick Switch adaptor, and a Support card.

Other graphics show that the Pixel 7a will carry trademark Pixel features like Call Screening and camera features like Photo Unblur, Magic Eraser, and Night Sight. All pretty standard and expected.

It looks like VPN by Google One will be available with the Pixel 7a at no extra cost, just like the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. There’s also IP67 water and dust protection onboard.

Looking for more information on the Pixel 7a? Almost everything about the phone is now in the public domain. You can head to our Pixel 7a rumor hub to read it all.

