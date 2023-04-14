Best daily deals

Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission.

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Google Pixel 7: Should you upgrade?

Two years later, should you jump ship to Google?
10 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
By Samsung
Positives
Fantastic, versatile camera Cheaper than the Galaxy S20 Powerful and capable phone
Negatives
No microSD support Screen isn’t the best No charger in the box
Google Pixel 7
By Google
Positives
Long-term update pledge
Clean Pixel UI software and exclusive features
Unbeatable value for money
Negatives
Slow to charge
Tensor G2 can run hot
Middling speakers
The Bottom Line.
Google's Pixel 7 covers all the bases and then some, all while costing a lot less than the competition.Read full review...

Samsungs’s Galaxy S21 has passed its second anniversary but still holds up in many respects today. Still, you may consider upgrading to a new device, such as the Google flagship Pixel 7, for a more stock-like Android experience. Are there enough improvements in hardware and specs to jump ship to Google, or should you stick with your Galaxy S21? Find out if the upgrade is worth it in this Pixel 7 vs Galaxy S21 comparison.

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Google Pixel 7: At a glance

Here's a quick summary of some reasons why you might choose either the Samsung Galaxy S21 or the Google Pixel 7 over the other:

  • The Pixel 7 is $200 cheaper than the Galaxy S21.
  • The Pixel 7 has a bigger battery and longer battery life.
  • The Galaxy S21 has two SIM card slots.
  • The Galaxy S21 has a faster display refresh rate.
  • The Galaxy S21 has a telephoto camera and can record video up to 8K at 24 fps.

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Google Pixel 7: Specs

Samsung Galaxy S21Google Pixel 7
Display
Samsung Galaxy S21
6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED
2,400 x 1,080
120Hz refresh rate
HDR10+
Google Pixel 7
6.32-inch OLED
2,400 x 1,080
90Hz refresh rate
HDR10+
Processor
Samsung Galaxy S21
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Samsung Exynos 2100
Google Pixel 7
Tensor G2
Memory / Storage
Samsung Galaxy S21
8GB RAM / 128GB or 256GB
Google Pixel 7
8GB RAM / 128GB or 256GB
Battery and Power
Samsung Galaxy S21
4,000mAh
25W wired charging
15W wireless charging
4.5W reverse wireless
Google Pixel 7
4,355mAh
20W wired charging
20W wireless
Reverse wireless

Cameras
Samsung Galaxy S21
Rear:
-12MP wide, ƒ/1.8
- 64MP telephoto, ƒ/2.0
- 12MP ultrawide, ƒ/2.2

Video:
- 8K at 24fps, 4K at 30/60fps

Front:
- 10MP, ƒ/2.2
Google Pixel 7
Rear:
- 50MP wide, f/1.9
- 12MP ultrawide, ƒ/2.2

Video:
- 4K at 30/60fps

Front:
- 10.8MP, ƒ/2.2,
Connectivity
Samsung Galaxy S21
4G LTE, 5G
Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
Google Pixel 7
4G LTE, 5G
Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
Software
Samsung Galaxy S21
One UI 3.1
Android 11

Four OS updates
Google Pixel 7
Android 13

Three OS updates

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Google Pixel 7: Should you upgrade?

Samsung Galaxy S21 back in hand 1 1
David Imel / Android Authority

Despite releasing one year and nine months later than the Galaxy S21, Google’s Pixel 7 shares many similarities with Samsungs past flagship. Both devices have a similar-sized display with equal resolution. The Pixel 7 does have higher peak brightness levels, but the S21 sports a faster refresh rate of 120Hz compared to the Pixel 7’s 90Hz for smoother scrolling. The Snapdragon 888 chipset still holds its own against the Tensor G2, offering similar CPU and GPU performance. While both phones offer excellent camera set-ups for everyday use, the Galaxy S21 does have a few advantages, such as a 1.1x optical zoom and support for slow-motion recording at 960 fps.

If cameras, performance, and display quality are more important to you, the differences between the two devices might not justify the upgrade.

If you don’t own the Galaxy S21 already and are deciding which phone to buy, the Pixel 7 offers better value for the money, as it is still $200 cheaper than the Galaxy S21. Because it is a newer phone, it has the latest Bluetooth connectivity and a more future-proof software update commitment. It also has slightly better battery life, though both phones will have no trouble lasting through a day of heavy usage. All in all, there aren’t enough significant upgrades to spend $600 here. We’d recommend sticking with your Galaxy S21 and seeing it through to the end of its generous four years of update commitments before upgrading to a new daily driver. But if you’re really eager, it might be worth spending a little more for a more substantial upgrade to the Galaxy S23 Plus.

