Links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Google Pixel 7: Should you upgrade?
Samsungs’s Galaxy S21 has passed its second anniversary but still holds up in many respects today. Still, you may consider upgrading to a new device, such as the Google flagship Pixel 7, for a more stock-like Android experience. Are there enough improvements in hardware and specs to jump ship to Google, or should you stick with your Galaxy S21? Find out if the upgrade is worth it in this Pixel 7 vs Galaxy S21 comparison.
Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Google Pixel 7: At a glance
Here's a quick summary of some reasons why you might choose either the Samsung Galaxy S21 or the Google Pixel 7 over the other:
- The Pixel 7 is $200 cheaper than the Galaxy S21.
- The Pixel 7 has a bigger battery and longer battery life.
- The Galaxy S21 has two SIM card slots.
- The Galaxy S21 has a faster display refresh rate.
- The Galaxy S21 has a telephoto camera and can record video up to 8K at 24 fps.
Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Google Pixel 7: Specs
|Samsung Galaxy S21
|Google Pixel 7
Display
|Samsung Galaxy S21
6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED
2,400 x 1,080
120Hz refresh rate
HDR10+
|Google Pixel 7
6.32-inch OLED
2,400 x 1,080
90Hz refresh rate
HDR10+
Processor
|Samsung Galaxy S21
Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Samsung Exynos 2100
|Google Pixel 7
Tensor G2
Memory / Storage
|Samsung Galaxy S21
8GB RAM / 128GB or 256GB
|Google Pixel 7
8GB RAM / 128GB or 256GB
Battery and Power
|Samsung Galaxy S21
4,000mAh
25W wired charging
15W wireless charging
4.5W reverse wireless
|Google Pixel 7
4,355mAh
20W wired charging
20W wireless
Reverse wireless
Cameras
|Samsung Galaxy S21
Rear:
-12MP wide, ƒ/1.8
- 64MP telephoto, ƒ/2.0
- 12MP ultrawide, ƒ/2.2
Video:
- 8K at 24fps, 4K at 30/60fps
Front:
- 10MP, ƒ/2.2
|Google Pixel 7
Rear:
- 50MP wide, f/1.9
- 12MP ultrawide, ƒ/2.2
Video:
- 4K at 30/60fps
Front:
- 10.8MP, ƒ/2.2,
Connectivity
|Samsung Galaxy S21
4G LTE, 5G
Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
|Google Pixel 7
4G LTE, 5G
Wi-Fi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
Software
|Samsung Galaxy S21
One UI 3.1
Android 11
Four OS updates
|Google Pixel 7
Android 13
Three OS updates
Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Google Pixel 7: Should you upgrade?
Despite releasing one year and nine months later than the Galaxy S21, Google’s Pixel 7 shares many similarities with Samsungs past flagship. Both devices have a similar-sized display with equal resolution. The Pixel 7 does have higher peak brightness levels, but the S21 sports a faster refresh rate of 120Hz compared to the Pixel 7’s 90Hz for smoother scrolling. The Snapdragon 888 chipset still holds its own against the Tensor G2, offering similar CPU and GPU performance. While both phones offer excellent camera set-ups for everyday use, the Galaxy S21 does have a few advantages, such as a 1.1x optical zoom and support for slow-motion recording at 960 fps.
If cameras, performance, and display quality are more important to you, the differences between the two devices might not justify the upgrade.
If you don’t own the Galaxy S21 already and are deciding which phone to buy, the Pixel 7 offers better value for the money, as it is still $200 cheaper than the Galaxy S21. Because it is a newer phone, it has the latest Bluetooth connectivity and a more future-proof software update commitment. It also has slightly better battery life, though both phones will have no trouble lasting through a day of heavy usage. All in all, there aren’t enough significant upgrades to spend $600 here. We’d recommend sticking with your Galaxy S21 and seeing it through to the end of its generous four years of update commitments before upgrading to a new daily driver. But if you’re really eager, it might be worth spending a little more for a more substantial upgrade to the Galaxy S23 Plus.
Upgraded camera
Low price