Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Google Pixel 7: Should you upgrade?

Samsungs’s Galaxy S21 has passed its second anniversary but still holds up in many respects today. Still, you may consider upgrading to a new device, such as the Google flagship Pixel 7, for a more stock-like Android experience. Are there enough improvements in hardware and specs to jump ship to Google, or should you stick with your Galaxy S21? Find out if the upgrade is worth it in this Pixel 7 vs Galaxy S21 comparison.

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Google Pixel 7: At a glance

Here's a quick summary of some reasons why you might choose either the Samsung Galaxy S21 or the Google Pixel 7 over the other: The Pixel 7 is $200 cheaper than the Galaxy S21.

The Pixel 7 has a bigger battery and longer battery life.

The Galaxy S21 has two SIM card slots.

The Galaxy S21 has a faster display refresh rate.

The Galaxy S21 has a telephoto camera and can record video up to 8K at 24 fps.

Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Google Pixel 7: Specs

Samsung Galaxy S21 Google Pixel 7 Display

Samsung Galaxy S21 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED

2,400 x 1,080

120Hz refresh rate

HDR10+

Google Pixel 7 6.32-inch OLED

2,400 x 1,080

90Hz refresh rate

HDR10+

Processor

Samsung Galaxy S21 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Samsung Exynos 2100

Google Pixel 7 Tensor G2

Memory / Storage

Samsung Galaxy S21 8GB RAM / 128GB or 256GB

Google Pixel 7 8GB RAM / 128GB or 256GB

Battery and Power

Samsung Galaxy S21 4,000mAh

25W wired charging

15W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless

Google Pixel 7 4,355mAh

20W wired charging

20W wireless

Reverse wireless



Cameras

Samsung Galaxy S21 Rear:

-12MP wide, ƒ/1.8

- 64MP telephoto, ƒ/2.0

- 12MP ultrawide, ƒ/2.2



Video:

- 8K at 24fps, 4K at 30/60fps



Front:

- 10MP, ƒ/2.2

Google Pixel 7 Rear:

- 50MP wide, f/1.9

- 12MP ultrawide, ƒ/2.2



Video:

- 4K at 30/60fps



Front:

- 10.8MP, ƒ/2.2,

Connectivity

Samsung Galaxy S21 4G LTE, 5G

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

Google Pixel 7 4G LTE, 5G

Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

Software

Samsung Galaxy S21 One UI 3.1

Android 11



Four OS updates

Google Pixel 7 Android 13



Three OS updates



Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Google Pixel 7: Should you upgrade?

David Imel / Android Authority

Despite releasing one year and nine months later than the Galaxy S21, Google’s Pixel 7 shares many similarities with Samsungs past flagship. Both devices have a similar-sized display with equal resolution. The Pixel 7 does have higher peak brightness levels, but the S21 sports a faster refresh rate of 120Hz compared to the Pixel 7’s 90Hz for smoother scrolling. The Snapdragon 888 chipset still holds its own against the Tensor G2, offering similar CPU and GPU performance. While both phones offer excellent camera set-ups for everyday use, the Galaxy S21 does have a few advantages, such as a 1.1x optical zoom and support for slow-motion recording at 960 fps.

If cameras, performance, and display quality are more important to you, the differences between the two devices might not justify the upgrade.