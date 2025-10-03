Google Store drops Pixel 6 refurbs, Pixel Tablet with charging dock goes MIA

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has removed Pixel 6 series phones from its Certified Refurbished store page.

It has also slashed the prices for the refurbished Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Mysteriously, Pixel Tablets with the charging dock have been sold out for days.

Last year, Google launched a Certified Refurbished Pixel Phone program that allowed customers to save up to 40% on available devices. Initially, this included the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6a. Since then, the Pixel 7a was added to the list, the Pixel 6a was removed, and the Pixel 8 Pro made a brief appearance before getting taken off. Now the tech giant has removed a couple more devices.

If you head over to Google’s Certified Refurbished store page, you’ll see that a couple of devices are missing. The company has dropped the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro from the list. In addition to the removal of the Pixel 6 series, Google has also slashed the prices for refurbished Pixel 7 devices. The refurbished Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro previously sold for $429 and $629. Now these handsets are down to $359 and $539, respectively. Meanwhile, you’ll see that the Pixel 7a costs $339.

Connecting the dots, the Pixel 6 series received its final major OS update this year. It’s possible that Google decided to remove the Pixel 6 series because this generation of the Pixel will soon lose support. It remains to be seen if the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel 8a will be added to the page.

In related news, we also recently noticed something strange about the Pixel Tablet and its charging dock. Back on September 25, our Trending Editor, Joe Maring, noticed that the Pixel Tablet with charging dock was completely sold out in every color on the Google Store. We initially chalked this up to a possible inventory shortage.

However, it’s been a few days since then, and it’s still unavailable. It appears the Pixel Tablet with charging dock is also unavailable (at least in Hazel) on Best Buy and Amazon. After looking around a bit, it seems the problem likely has something to do with the charging stand, as we can still find the tablet on its own on sale.

