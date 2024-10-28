You can now buy certified refurbished Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 phones straight from Google

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has introduced a new Certified Refurbished Phone program in the US.

The company is offering renewed Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series devices exclusively at the Google Store.

The refurbished phones come with a one-year limited warranty and a charging brick in the box.

If you’re in the market for a new phone and are not keen on spending over $1,000 on a new flagship, you should consider getting a refurbished Pixel from Google. The company has launched a new Certified Refurbished Phone program in the US, offering up to 40% off on Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series devices that are “as close to new as possible.”

Google says all the Pixel devices listed in the new refurbished devices section on the Google Store are carefully inspected for issues, repaired using genuine parts, and updated to the latest Android release before being packed into a new box. Unlike new Pixel devices, the refurbished models also come with a compatible charging brick, which is a nice bonus.

If that sounds interesting, you can grab a Certified Refurbished Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, or Pixel 6a from the Google Store right away. As mentioned earlier, the devices are priced up to 40% lower than the original retail price and even come with a one-year limited warranty, along with free shipping and returns. Google also has financing options to help you grab a refurbished Pixel at 0% APR for up to 36 months.

You can grab the budget-friendly Pixel 6a for as little as $249, while premium models like the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro can be yours for $539 and $629. Although Google currently has refurbished Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series devices on offer, the company plans to add newer models soon.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments