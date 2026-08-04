Fresh Pixel 11 series leak reveals thinner camera bar and 30-hour battery

TL;DR A leak has revealed marketing material for the Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

The leak confirms a few details about the base model, such as a stated 30 hours of battery life, 55% charge in five minutes, and 30x Super Zoom.

It also confirms that the Fold will have a stated 24-hours of battery life, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and more.

As we inch closer to the Made by Google event on August 12, leaks are coming in hard and fast. Just earlier today, we were treated to a leak that dished the details on the Pixel Watch 5’s specs. On the heels of that leak, another has come for the Pixel 11 and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Reliable leaker evleaks has offered several leaks leading up to Google’s showcase next week. It looks like he isn’t stopping quite yet, as more images are emerging online. And these aren’t just any images, as these appear to be marketing material for the two phones.

The first set of images features the Pixel 11, giving us a few new details about the device. In the first image, Google is gloating about the camera module bar being the thinnest yet. Next up, the company states that the base model will offer up to 30 hours of battery life. We’ll see if that claim holds up when we test it.

It also says that you’ll be able to charge up to 55% in only five minutes. However, this claim appears to be a little suspicious (thanks, Dylan H.). For example, OPPO’s 240W SuperVOOC technology can charge a battery to 50% in three and a half minutes. Google adds that the speeds are “based on using the 30W USB-C charger (for the Google Pixel 11 Pro) and the 45W USB-C charger (for the Google Pixel 11 Pro XL).” Finally, we see that the Pixel 11 will have a 30x Super Zoom option for the camera.

As for the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, these images confirm a few of the specs. It appears we can expect an 8-inch external display, an IP68 rating, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and it will have the new HiLight feature.

Pre-orders for the Pixel 11 series will start on August 12. However, you’ll be able to place your pre-order before the launch event even begins. Countdown clocks reveal that Google will likely start allowing pre-orders the morning of.

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