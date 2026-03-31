Pixel 11 Pro renders show off more of that new camera bar design

TL;DR New CAD-based renders offer our first good look at Google’s upcoming Pixel 11 Pro.

The phone appears to keep the overall design of the Pixel 10 relatively intact.

The biggest exterior change we’re seeing is the same camera bar redesign teased earlier on the smaller Pixel 11.

Google’s next new smartphones are probably still at least another four-months-and-change away, but that’s not stopping us from already getting an early look at where the Pixel family could be headed with its hardware design. We started off the week checking out the first real nice preview we’ve gotten yet of the smallest Pixel 11, and now we’re turning our attention to the Pixel 11 Pro.

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Once again, this imagery arrives courtesy of Android Headlines, which produced a series of renders based on measurements the site obtained from its sources. After all those great Samsung foldable renders last week, apparently it’s time to switch gears to Google. These kind of renders aren’t officially made by Google, and may not include all the small details that will be present on the final device, but there’s a chance that they’re relatively accurate when it comes to general size and shape.

Speaking of size, the Pixel 11 Pro reportedly measures in at 152.7 x 71.8 x 8.4mm, which sounds a bit like a well-weathered Pixel 10 Pro, just ever-so-slightly smaller across all dimensions.

Obviously, the most notable design change we’re spotting is that new design for the camera bar, with components mounted against a uniform background instead of the two-tone look we saw from the Pixel 10 Pro. Perhaps as a casualty of this redesign, we’re not immediately spotting the return of that phone’s infrared temperature sensor.

While these renders are very informative to check out, it doesn’t seem like the source behind them has a lot of insight into offer into the hardware we can expect to find within this phone. There’s mention of the Tensor G6 almost as an inevitability, and speculation about possibly abandoning 16GB of RAM in a money-saving move to 12GB, but that does not appear to be actually backed up by anything just yet. In fact, the only spec this source seems particularly confident about is the retention of the Pixel 10 Pro’s 6.3-inch AMOLED screen.

Would you buy a Pixel 11 Pro with no temperature sensor? 20 votes No way! That was such a useful little tool on the Pixel 10 Pro. 30 % Yeah, sure. I don't usually need to know how hot things are. 70 %

All told, this is nice early look, but one that probably leaves us with more questions than answers. We’re also feeling a bit hyped for more Pixel 11-series renders on the way — after two in two days, we’d be very surprised if we didn’t see a few more land later this week.

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