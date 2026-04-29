New Pixel 11 Pro Fold wallpaper leak shows off animations

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Last week, we got our first look at Pixel 11 Pro Fold wallpapers in an Android 17 release.

Now a new leak shows off both front and inside wallpapers for the foldable.

We also get our first look at the wallpapers animated.

Last week, some of our first images from Pixel 11 handsets surfaced with the discovery of a couple wallpapers attributed to the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, discovered in a recent Android 17 build. That was a nice early tease, and now we’re already getting a better look.

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This time, the imagery comes to us from the Mystic Leaks telegram channel, and while we’re still only looking at the two color schemes from before (identified as Pine: Tidal Swirl and Midnight: Lunar Tides), this time we get both front and internal wallpapers, in dark and light mode (Thanks: Dylan H).

Midnight (Inside — Light) Midnight (Inside — Dark)

Midnight (Front — Light) Midnight (Front — Dark)

Pine (Inside — Light) Pine (Inside — Dark)

Pine (Front — Light) Pine (Front — Dark)

In addition to those still wallpapers, we also get our first peek at their animations:

Sure, they’re incredibly short, but it’s a much more in-depth look than we had even a week ago.

Here’s hoping we get to check out some wallpapers from the rest of the Pixel 11 family before long!

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