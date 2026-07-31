Software takes center stage in this Pixel 11 series and Pixel Watch 5 leak

TL;DR A new leak showcases the software experience on the Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and Pixel Watch 5.

The screenshots reveal a similar UI, but with small visual refinements.

In about a week and a half, Google will hold its upcoming launch event. The closer we get to that date, the more and more leaks have been popping up. In fact, a new collection of images was just revealed earlier this morning. While most of the recent leaks have focused on the hardware side, a new leak provides a glimpse at the software side of the Pixel 11 series and the Pixel Watch 5.

The Mac Observer has obtained images showing off the software experience on the Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro Fold, and Pixel Watch 5. As you’ll see in the galleries below, the UI looks very similar to the Android experience that’s currently available, with a few small visual refinements.

Pixel 11 Pro The screenshots below include a look at the various menus and settings you’ll find on the Pixel 11 Pro. This includes the home screen, the Emergency SOS setup page, TalkBack, Visual Voicemail, and so on.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold The leak also offers numerous screenshots of the settings and menus for Google’s next foldable. You can see that the app drawer opens in a centered panel. Meanwhile, the camera interface positions the video controls on the left side, with the shutter, lens switching, and gallery buttons on the right side. We also get a look at the Settings page, Gemini setup, and more.

Pixel Watch 5 The final part of the leak touches on the Pixel Watch 5. These images show off the circular app grid, the large touch targets that are optimized for a round screen, the keyboard, and more.

All three of these devices will be at the Pixel launch event. That event is scheduled for August 12 and will be held in New York City at 6:00 PM ET.

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