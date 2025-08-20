8 reasons why you should get a Pixel 10 instead of an iPhone 16

I’ve been using Pixel phones long enough to know that whenever Google launches a phone, the obvious competitor is not Samsung’s latest but the iPhone. The iPhone of the Android world has carved out a niche spot for itself with near flagship capabilities at near flagship prices and a focus on simplicity and practical additions.

However, with the Pixel 10 lineup, it’s clear that Google finally means business and is ready to take on Apple’s iPhone head-on. Be it the standardization of key specs like 120Hz displays, wireless charging across the board, or even more meaningful AI integration, these phones do not feel like an alternative to the iPhone anymore. In fact, by most measures, they offer better value. I’d go as far as saying that Google has nailed the balance between its trademark whimsical and functionality. Don’t believe me? Here are eight reasons why you should get the Pixel 10 over the iPhone 16. Keep reading because some of these might surprise you.

Pixel 10 vs iPhone 16: Which one would you pick? 2 votes Pixel 10 50 % iPhone 16 50 % I feel they're evenly matched 0 % I wouldn't pick either phone 0 %

Displays

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

It all starts with the display. It’s the component that you most interact with and where you’ll spot one of the clearest differences between the Pixel 10 and iPhone 16 lineup. As you’d know by now, the base iPhone 16 ships with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED at 2,556 × 1,179 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 16 Plus scales up to 6.7 inches but keeps the same 60Hz cap. It’s a story that’s been repeated ad nauseam, but there’s no way you can justify a 60Hz display on a smartphone in 2025, no matter how smooth it feels.

On the other hand, Google takes a different approach. The $799 Pixel 10 has a 6.3-inch Actua OLED at 1080 × 2424, 422 ppi, and runs at 120 Hz. That smoother refresh rate makes a big difference when scrolling through social feeds, swiping through an email inbox, or, you know, just using the phone.

There's no excusing a 60Hz panel on a premium smartphone in 2025.

Move up to the Pro models, and the gap remains. The Pixel 10 Pro XL delivers a 6.8-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED with a 120 Hz panel that can dynamically adjust between 1 and 120Hz to maximize battery life. It’s got a higher 1,344 × 2,992 resolution and up to 3,300 nits peak brightness outdoors. While the iPhone 16 Pro Max is no slouch with a display that stretches to 6.9 inches at 2,868 × 1,320, has a 120Hz refresh rate, and peaks at 2,000 nits in HDR, the Pixel’s higher sustained brightness gives it an edge in direct sunlight.

In short, the Pixel 10 series spreads premium displays across the lineup while the iPhone 16 keeps its best panels for the Pro models. That’s one point for the Pixel 10 series.

Cameras

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Apple’s iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus feature a dual system: a 48 MP wide and 12 MP ultrawide. Now, to be sure, the iPhone 16’s primary cameras are pretty good. They take pretty darn good photos even in less than perfect light, but there is no telephoto lens here, which means you can forget about capturing sharp images of your kid’s soccer game or wildlife in nature. If you want a zoom-capable iPhone, you’ll have to step up to the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, both of which offer a 5× zoom lens. Starting at $999 for the entry-level iPhone 16 Pro, that’s a pretty significant outlay.

Google gives you more out of the box. This year, even the base Pixel 10 has three lenses. You’ll find a 48 MP wide-angle lens, a 13 MP ultrawide, and a brand new 10.8 MP telephoto with 5× optical zoom. That third lens makes a big difference. Landscapes, concerts, or even a kid’s sports game all look dramatically better when you are not forced to crop digitally.

That 5x telephoto reach, even on the base Pixel 10, is a big upsell.

The Pro models push photography even further. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL use a 50 MP wide, 48 MP ultrawide with macro focusing capabilities, and a 48 MP telephoto lens with 5× optical zoom. On top of that, there’s the upgraded Super Res Zoom that lets you use computational magic to push that zoom all the way up to 100×. But that’s not all. Hardware is only one part of the equation. It is the Pixel’s photography software suite that truly sets it apart. The Pixel’s software additions — Add Me for group shots, Camera Coach for composition, and AI-powered Zoom Enhance — make the whole process feel smarter and more creative. There’s no comparison. In the Pixel 10 vs iPhone 16 camera battle, Apple delivers a fairly polished experience, but Google gives you more tools for your money.

AI that actually works

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Apple has had many hits and misses over the years, but few have been as bad as the company’s failed attempts at an AI strategy. So it should be no surprise that the Pixel 10 series wins out here. In fact, AI is where the Pixel 10 really starts widening the gap. This year, Google’s Tensor G5 chipset is even more fine-tuned for AI tasks, and the company is debuting a range of features that take advantage of it. For example, Magic Cue can pull out relevant information across apps. So, if you’ve got a hotel booking, a notification pointing you towards the Google Maps location shows up just when you need it. Auto Best Take can fuse multiple faces and photos to create the best possible results. The AI-enabled Call Screen keeps spam away without you lifting a finger. Even quick replies in messaging apps take advantage of on-device AI to adapt to tone and context.

Google's Gemini AI-based AI strategy steamrolls Apple Intelligence.

Apple has started down this road with Apple Intelligence in iOS 18 and amped it further with the upcoming iOS 26, but it is limited to the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, English only, and is still rolling out in stages. Features like rewriting text and creating images are interesting, but in comparison to Google’s AI suite, these features feel more like demos than everyday tools.

Charging speeds

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Charging speed is another one of those everyday differences you notice right away. The iPhone 16 series is still capped at around 25W wired, giving you reasonably speedy charging but nothing close to the fast charging we’re used to on Android phones. Meanwhile, wireless charging is much slower and is locked to 15W when using MagSafe or 7.5 W on Qi without MagSafe.

Neither is the fastest in the business, but the Pixel sure does charge faster than an iPhone.

While not the fastest in the business, Google’s Pixel 10 lineup is significantly speedier than the iPhone competition. The Pixel 10 Pro XL supports 45W wired charging, going from empty to 70% in about 30 minutes. Even the regular Pixel 10 gets 55% in half an hour at 30W. Wireless charging hits 25W on the Pro XL but drops down to 15W on the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro when used with a Pixelsnap charger. Overall, the Pixel 10’s significantly faster charging is a big leap for heavy users who find themselves running out of charge midday.

Memory and storage

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Apple’s iPhone 16 and 16 Plus come with 8GB RAM and start at 128GB storage. The Pro models go up to 1TB, but you pay a significant premium for that. Now, I’ll be honest here. Stressing over RAM on a smartphone isn’t something I’ve had to do on any high-end smartphone. Over the last year, I’ve never had to worry about my phone running out of RAM.

You're getting more hardware for your money with the Pixel.

That said, Google starts the Pixel 10 lineup at 12 GB RAM, which makes multitasking smoother. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL have 16 GB RAM, paired with storage options up to 1TB using Zoned UFS for faster access. That extra memory pays off when you juggle apps or lean on local AI features that need background processing. All that said, it is fair to say that even though real-world differences might not be dramatic, you’re definitely getting more hardware for your money with the Pixel series.

Ecosystem

Google

There’s no debating that Apple’s ecosystem is unmatched if you own a Mac, iPad, and AirPods. But it also generally keeps you inside Apple’s world. The Pixel 10 plays well with Google’s ecosystem, from Nest speakers to Chromebooks, yet it is also open to Windows, Linux, or any standardised accessories you choose.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. Find out more here.

Yes, Google has also been building out its own ecosystem, especially accessories with Pixelsnap, but it still has a long way to go. However, Qi2 support means that the Pixel lineup is fully compatible with Apple’s MagSafe accessories. Broadly speaking, the iPhone wins out for now as far as the overall ecosystem goes, but the gulf isn’t as wide as you’d imagine.

Software updates

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Both Google and Apple promise years of updates. Apple usually manages six years, sometimes more. Google has matched that with seven years of Android OS upgrades, security patches, and Pixel Feature Drops that continuously add new capabilities to your phone.

Meaningful upgrades for years to come.

The difference lies in how that update lands. By and large, Apple’s more significant updates drop a significant number of features on older phones. For example, Apple Intelligence isn’t supported on even the iPhone 15, let alone older models. That doesn’t tend to be the case with Google’s software updates.

The company tends to push out new tools broadly, which means you can expect your Pixel 10 to continue getting many, if not all, of the AI features the company is introducing in 2025. Predictably, it keeps your phone feeling fresh for many years to come and adds to the value quotient.

Price

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Finally, the elephant in the room. When it comes to buying a phone, price is always a factor. The iPhone 16 starts at $799, the 16 Plus at $899, the 16 Pro at $999, and the 16 Pro Max at $1,199. But features are tiered, and there’s always an element of upselling with Apple. You only get 2025 essentials like 120Hz support and a telephoto lens once you hit the Pro line.

The Pixel 10 line up is more flexible with limited gatekeeping of features.

The Pixel 10 also starts at $799, but you get a 120Hz display and a triple camera system right away. The Pro models add refinements like brighter LTPO screens and faster charging, but the baseline experience already feels complete. The more complete feature set makes the Pixel 10 lineup come across as a better deal, and with the Pro lineup, you’re paying for similar features, just better.

Pixel 10 vs iPhone 16: The choice is obvious

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority Pixel 10

The iPhone 16 series is polished, powerful, and familiar, but it is the Pixel 10 series that brings a modern AI-first feature set combined with practical additions. You get smoother screens, more versatile cameras, faster charging, and AI that actually works in daily life, even if you buy the entry model.

Of course, if you fancy a foldable phone, the Pixel 10 Fold is the only option until Apple finally releases its much-rumored foldable. However, as it stands, for the first time in years, the Pixel feels like the phone leading the conversation, not following it, by delivering a hardware and software experience designed for everyday living, not just gimmicks.

Follow