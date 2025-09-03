Turns out it's possible to get a Pixel 10 with a physical SIM slot in the US

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is reportedly sending out global Pixel 10 models with physical SIM slots as replacement units to users.

These global models lack support for mmWave 5G.

While some people are viewing this as an upgrade, others are concerned about connectivity issues.

If you bought a Pixel 10, 10 Pro, or 10 Pro XL in the US, your phone came without a physical SIM slot. That’s the standard for US models of Google’s latest flagships. Instead of having a traditional combination of a physical SIM slot and an eSIM, the Pixel 10 models sold in the US rely on dual eSIMs and can store over eight eSIM profiles. But some users who returned their phones for minor defects like scratches are now getting a surprise. Their replacements Pixel 10 units are international models with physical SIM slots.

At least three people on Reddit have reported receiving Pixel 10 replacements with physical SIM slots. These replacement phones are identical to the original US versions, but are missing a few connectivity features that might matter to some users.

“RMAed due to a screen issue, and Google Store support was very helpful and sent me a replacement unit, but this one is probably a global version and has physical SIM support lol. Hopefully, it’s not inferior in other parts compared to the US version,” the original poster who exchanged their damaged Pixel 10 Pro XL wrote on Reddit.

Two other users confirmed the same things happened to them. However, they didn’t say which Pixel 10 model they replaced. There’s been no word from Google yet on why this is happening.

While the international Pixel 10 models with physical SIM slots have no functional issues, they lack mmWave 5G support, the ultra-fast 5G used in some urban areas in the US. The SIM models are also missing a few US 5G bands, specifically n29, n48, and n70, which is not a big deal since they are used only by a few MVNOs.

Meanwhile, the global Pixel 10 models support additional LTE bands that are not present in the US model. These include bands 21, 32, 39, 42, and 75. Having support for these bands can be useful if you travel internationally, as your phone is more likely to connect to foreign LTE networks.

Despite the band differences, some Reddit commenters feel that having a Pixel 10 with a physical SIM is actually an upgrade. Transferring an eSIM can be tricky if your phone dies or is lost, especially while traveling. Those who rely on mmWave 5G, however, are concerned that their experience would be downgraded.

