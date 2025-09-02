Why the Pixel 10’s UFS 4.0 storage upgrade won’t actually speed things up

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Our Pixel 10 AMA was filled with great questions, but a couple of them stood out to me regarding the upgrade to UFS 4.0 storage. If you missed the news, Google has finally ditched the aging UFS 3.1 flash storage type for the far more impressive data speeds of UFS 4.0 and Zoned UFS (ZUFS) technology to improve age-related wear and tear.

That is, as long as your new phone has 256GB of storage or more. The 128GB Pixel 10 and 10 Pro still have UFS 3.1 memory, just like all of last year’s Pixel 9 models. So, is it worth upgrading to the more expensive Pixel 10 models with UFS 4.0?

To test, I grabbed the reputable CPDT memory benchmarking tool, set the test to run a large 4GB file to iron out any performance blips, and took an average of three test runs just for good measure. I’ve compared the 128GB UFS 3.1 Pixel 10 and the 256GB UFS 4.0 Pixel 10 Pro XL against last year’s XL, the OnePlus 13, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The results are, well, a bit interesting.

For starters, even this year’s UFS 3.1 Pixel 10 models are far faster than last year’s larger Pixel 9 storage configuration — at least as far as sequential writing to memory is concerned. Sequential reads are also slightly faster, but random memory access is still pretty slow. In practical terms, this means that installing large games and saving high-resolution videos should be noticeably quicker than last year’s models, even if you pick a 128GB handset.

The move to UFS 4.0 provides a further boost, but not as dramatic as we might expect. Sequential read and write speeds are higher, yet they still don’t quite match the fastest phones I’ve tested. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10’s random read and write performance hasn’t significantly improved even with UFS 4.0, so tasks that involve opening small files, images, or launching apps will feel roughly the same as before. In these areas, the OnePlus 13 and Galaxy S25 Ultra will likely feel snappier and more responsive.

Pixel 10 storage is faster across the board, but it's not as quick as the competition.

OK, so why is the memory performance of the UFS 3.1 Pixel 10 so close to the UFS 4.0 models?

For starters, Google could be using different UFS 3.1 memory modules this year. UFS is an idealized specification, but actual performance depends on the quality and design of the memory chips. Some brands achieve near-maximum speeds, while others are more conservative. Google may have used cheaper UFS 3.1 modules in the past and could still be using more affordable UFS 4.0 modules for the Pixel 10 compared to the high-end chips in OnePlus and Samsung devices, but that’s just speculation.

Peak speeds are also not determined solely by the storage module itself. The processor’s UFS host controller and memory subsystem play a critical role. Google may have improved the controller in the Tensor G5, allowing faster speeds than the Tensor G4, even with the same class of memory. At the same time, the controller could still be a bottleneck compared to the more aggressively tuned Snapdragon-powered rivals.

Finally, firmware, encryption, and thermal-power optimizations can all affect performance. Google may simply be more conservative than its competitors, prioritizing efficiency, longevity, and heat management over raw memory speed. Ultimately, only Google’s engineers will know the exact explanation.

Should I upgrade to UFS 4.0?

In short, no. The difference between the UFS 3.1 and UFS 4.0 versions of the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro is negligible in real-world use. While sequential speeds are useful for moving large files, most apps rely on random reads and writes — and those perform essentially the same on both models. In fact, random performance hasn’t really improved over last year’s Pixel 9 series.

That said, both Pixel 10 versions are significantly faster than last year’s Pixel 9 series in terms of sequential throughput. So you’re getting roughly the same upgrade either way. Just don’t expect the Pixel 10’s UFS 4.0 upgrade to match the top-tier speeds seen on rivals like OnePlus and Samsung.

For the Pixel 10, storage capacity matters more than the speed specs.

What really matters, at least to me, is the storage capacity of your new phone. After a week with the 128GB Pixel 10, I’ve quickly run low on space after installing a handful of games to test out. Adding my usual library of photos and videos would have filled it entirely.

I’ve said it before, but 128GB of storage is too small for all but the lightest of smartphone users. If you’re an avid photo snapper or play the latest games, do yourself a favor and grab a 256GB or 512GB model. The fact that they come with UFS 4.0 storage and ZUFS is just a nice bonus.

