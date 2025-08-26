Join me and the Android Authority team for a Pixel 10 series AMA, August 27 at 1PM EST

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

After its announcement last week, the Pixel 10 series will officially be available for purchase on Thursday, August 28, 2025. Many of you have already pre-ordered one of the three phones, but many are probably still waiting for real-world feedback before they make up their mind. That’s what we’re here for.

If you’re eager to know more about the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL, their performance, how specific features work and how good they are, you can join me, Rita El Khoury, and my colleagues Ryan Haines, Paul Jones, Joe Maring, C. Scott Brown, Adamya Sharma, and Robert Triggs, for an AMA — Ask Me Anything — tomorrow August 27 at 1 PM EST.

The session will take place here, on AndroidAuthority.com, in the comment section of this post. As a matter of fact, you can start preparing or asking questions now, but we can’t answer them until tomorrow when the session officially starts. We’ll be active in the comment section for two hours until 3 PM, and try to reply to as many questions as we can. We will also keep monitoring the comments for the next three days after that for any latecomers.

Keep in mind, though, that most of us have only had the phone(s) in our hands for a week, perhaps only a few days even, and our more in-depth tests are still ongoing. We do have preliminary results we can share, though. Some of us also live in different time zones, from Delhi to California, so you might have to wait a few hours for a team member to get back to you if your question is specific to their area of expertise.

At Android Authority, we’ve been busy for weeks preparing for you the best Pixel 10 content we could get, from early hands-on impressions to thorough coverage of every new feature and option Google told us — or maybe didn’t tell us — about. You can expect the next few days, if not weeks, to take that up a notch. We’ll have detailed processor, battery, and charging tests, photo samples, deep dives into all the new features, personal hands-on experiences, and opinions. But we know some of you have very specific or urgent questions, so this AMA is your chance to ask them.

Take it away!

