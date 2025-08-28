Here's where to get the factory images for your new Pixel 10

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The factory images for the Pixel 10 series have been posted online.

The factory images for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold are not up yet.

It’s August 28, which means today is the day that Pixel 10 shipments go out. After all the leaks, it’s nice to finally see the device starting to land in the hands of owners. Along with the release of the new flagship phone, Google also picked today to post the Pixel 10 family’s factory images.

These factory images are based on Android 16 and are labeled “Aug 2025.” There are four images in total for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL, all of which have the same build number. Here’s the current list of factory images: 16.0.0 (BD1A.250702.001, Aug 2025)

16.0.0 (BD1A.250702.001.A3, Aug 2025, Verizon)

16.0.0 (BD3A.250721.001, Aug 2025)

16.0.0 (BD3A.250721.001.A1, Aug 2025, NA GStore)

You can find the factory image for your specific device on the Google Play services page. This page also confirms the codenames for all three handsets. The Pixel 10 is “frankel,” the Pixel 10 Pro is “blazer,” and the Pixel 10 Pro XL is “mustang.”

There are no factory images for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold yet. That’s not much of a surprise since Google won’t be shipping that hardware out until October.

The release of these factory images won’t really mean anything to the average user. They are mainly for anyone who wants to restore their phone to its original state if they encounter any problems.

