Google Pixel 10 leak points to some disappointing feature omissions

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The vanilla Pixel 10 may not have a vapor chamber.

Wi-Fi 7 support may not be in the cards either.

It could also miss out on the new “Ultra Res Zoom” feature and ultra-stable video recording.

The base model Pixel 10 is shaping up to sound like a mixed bag of good news and bad news. While it should get a big upgrade in the form of a triple camera setup, it’s also expected to make a variety of compromises. For example, our report from April suggests Google may use smaller sensors for the primary and ultrawide cameras to fit all three cameras in. A new leak has now shed light on a few other compromises that could be made.

According to Android Headlines, the base-level Pixel 10 may not have a vapor chamber. The presence of a vapor chamber can have a positive effect on performance and heat management, so it would be disappointing if Google once again skipped this feature on the vanilla Pixel 10, like it did for the Pixel 9.

That may not be the only feature the Pixel 10 will miss out on. It’s also reported that the device won’t offer Wi-Fi 7 support. If this is true, it would be a surprise given that the Pixel 9 does offer support for Wi-Fi 7.

An earlier leak suggested that Google made serious improvements to image stabilization when recording videos. At the time, it was said this ultra-stable video recording would be applied across the Pixel 10 series. However, today’s report claims the base model won’t be getting this upgrade.

Finally, a new feature called “Ultra Res Zoom” is said to be in the works, but it will skip the vanilla Pixel 10. As you can probably guess, Ultra Res Zoom is an upgraded version of Super Res Zoom, which has been around since the Pixel 3. While Super Res Zoom can go up to 8x zoom, the outlet says “Ultra Res Zoom will be able to go much further.” The report also mentions that the Pixel 10 will sport matte sides and a glossy back.

The launch of the Pixel 10 series is still a couple of months away, with rumors pointing to an August 20 launch. It’s still unknown how much the next generation of Pixel handsets will cost.

