Genuine Pixel 10 repair parts are now available, and there's both good news and bad news

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Genuine repair parts for the Pixel 10 series are available on iFixit.

Some parts, like the display, are more expensive than last year.

A recent teardown found that the Pixel 10 may be the most repairable phone of the year. If you’re a DIY kind of person and plan to repair your Pixel 10 device on your own, then you’re going to need the right parts. You won’t have to look hard, as iFixit now offers genuine Pixel 10 parts.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

iFixit is now offering genuine parts for the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL (via 9to5Google). In terms of prices, there appears to be a common theme between the Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro. The replacement display and rear cover are more expensive than they are for their Pixel 9 counterparts. Meanwhile, the cost is the same or less for other parts.

Regarding the base model, the display costs $159.99, which is $20 above the cost for the same part for the Pixel 9. The back panel is $30 higher at $89.99, whereas last year’s model charged $59.99 for the same part. At least the battery is a little cheaper than before at $10.

Pixel 9 Pixel 10 Display

Pixel 9 $139.99

Pixel 10 $159.99

Battery

Pixel 9 $52.99

Pixel 10 $42.99

Back glass

Pixel 9 $59.99

Pixel 10 $89.99

Front camera

Pixel 9 $59.99

Pixel 10 $59.99

Rear camera

Pixel 9 $159.99

Pixel 10 $159.99



It’s slightly better news for the Pro model. Like the base model, the price is lower for a replacement battery for the Pro. Additionally, there’s a $60 price drop in the cost of the rear camera. And the back glass is only $7 more expensive. However, the display is $37 more expensive on the Pixel 10 Pro.

Pixel 9 Pro Pixel 10 Pro Display

Pixel 9 Pro $212.99

Pixel 10 Pro $249.99

Battery

Pixel 9 Pro $52.99

Pixel 10 Pro $42.99

Back glass

Pixel 9 Pro $92.99

Pixel 10 Pro $99.99

Front camera

Pixel 9 Pro $59.99

Pixel 10 Pro $59.99

Rear camera

Pixel 9 Pro $259.99

Pixel 10 Pro $199.99



As for the XL model, you can expect the same prices as the Pro. However, the back glass is $109.99 and the front camera is $69.99.

If you do decide to take the repair into your own hands, keep in mind that Google has a support page. On this support page, you can download the repair manuals for all three handsets for free.

Follow