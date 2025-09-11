Google Pixel 10 Pro XL looks like one of the most repairable phones of 2025 in teardown video

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR YouTuber JerryRigEverything has conducted a teardown of the Pixel 10 Pro XL.

The teardown reveals just how easy it would be to repair the flagship phone.

Google made the battery and display especially easy to remove.

As other brands continue to make their smartphones increasingly difficult to repair, it appears Google has gone the opposite direction with the Pixel 10. The Pixel 10 Pro XL has now been fully disassembled in a new teardown video. This video reveals that Google had repairability in mind when designing the flagship phone.

YouTuber JerryRigEverything is back at it again with another teardown, this time for the Pixel 10 Pro XL. Before the teardown even begins, JRE points out that Google released a 234-page repair manual for the device for free. Google also has a 239-page manual for the Pixel 10 Pro and a 228-page manual for the base model.

The teardown starts with the removal of the display, which remains functional throughout the process. Outside of a metal latch and a ribbon cable that “unplugs like a Lego,” there’s not much underneath the panel to deal with. JRE describes the process as “near foolproof,” to the point that a skilled technician could possibly replace a screen in two minutes.

This display isn’t the only easily removable part, as Google has also made it easy to remove the battery. The battery, which has to be accessed from the back of the phone, now has a large green pull tab. After removing a few ribbons and finding the battery plug, all it takes is a few yanks to take the battery out. A breath of fresh air compared to the glued-in batteries you’ll find on other handsets.

While removing these components didn’t take much effort, things got a little more complicated when moving on to the cameras and the motherboard. This was mainly due to a few hidden screws in certain areas.

By the end of the video, JRE praises the Pixel 10 Pro XL as possibly being the most repairable phone of the year. Not just because of the ease of removing the display and battery, but also because of the free repair manual and genuine replacement parts available through iFixit. That’s quite a difference compared to the repair nightmare that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 reportedly is.

