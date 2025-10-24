Keep it or ditch it? Here's what Pixel 10 Pro Fold owners are deciding

TL;DR Early Pixel 10 Pro Fold users are unanimously deciding to stick with the phone instead of sending it back as Google’s 15-day return deadline approaches.

Buyers report being very happy with the phone’s new design, battery life, and multitasking capabilities.

Some users have expressed mild disappointment over the camera setup, but the overall sentiment is pretty positive.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold went on sale a couple of weeks ago, and early adopters are now facing the big question: keep it or return it? A Reddit thread asking this exact question has filled up with responses in the last few days, and the verdict seems nearly unanimous. Most users are holding on to Google’s latest foldable flagship despite some of its flaws.

For many, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is their very first foldable phone, and it’s changing the way they use their devices.

“It’s my first foldable. Upgraded from Pixel 9 Pro XL, and I honestly love it. It’s changed the way I multitask, and I find myself not pulling out my tablet at all anymore. I think the camera is good enough for me, crease doesn’t bother me, and overall it’s a good phone. I realize it’s not for everyone, but I love it,” one user shared.

Another echoed that sentiment, saying the foldable form factor has been a game-changer:

“Always had slab phones, went from P9PXL to the P10PF, and honestly don’t think I would go back to a slab unless QC issues make it difficult to keep a foldable. I love the foldable form factor, and it has really changed the way I interact with my phone and different apps, from social media to productivity to browsing. I have an iPad Pro that I don’t need to grab as much either.”

Battery life and practicality were also standout features for users.

“It’s my first foldable and I absolutely love it. Currently rocking it with Google’s PixelSnap case, a magnetic phone grip stand, and using a keyboard with a touchpad for extra productivity. Battery life has been great coming from the Pixel 8 — in the time I’ve owned it (launch day), I’ve only needed to boost the charge twice, and that was after heavy use like wireless Android Auto and Wi-Fi tethering for over an hour plus six hours of screen-on time,” another happy owner reported.

Google introduced several meaningful upgrades with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, including a sturdier hinge, IP68 water resistance (a first for foldables), magnetic charging, and more. Judging by the feedback, these improvements seem to be resonating strongly with users, even with those who were skeptical after using previous foldable Pixels.

“I’m gonna keep this one. I actually returned the 9 Pro Fold ‘cause I had the OG Fold and I was mad about it not being the passport ratio. I rocked the 9 Pro and missed the foldy phone, so I did the 10. Hinge and front screen alone are making me keep it. IP68 is just icing on the cake,” one user wrote.

Others also praised the durability and design of the phone.

“Keeping it. It feels much sturdier in folding/unfolding than my P9PF ever did. Weight doesn’t bother me.”

“Keeping it. It’s a lovely phone. I’m over the weight now. I ran the battery down to 0% today for the first time, and it lasted forever. I love the inner screen, more than the Fold 7, although I don’t know why as the crease is worse. PixelSnap is great as a long-term iPhone user.”

Still, not every aspect of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is perfect. At $1,799, the device has pretty mediocre cameras, and some users expressed mild disappointment about the setup. That said, people seem willing to overlook photography weaknesses for the flexibility and usability of the foldable design.

“Honestly, the cameras didn’t even factor into my decision. I don’t take that many photos these days,” one commenter admitted.

“I switched from an iPhone to this foldable, and it was a bit scary. I’m keeping it because it has made my life so much easier when traveling for work — the ability to ditch carrying two phones and also split between a personal and a work profile is a game-changer, unlike Apple. Camera has some drawbacks, it’s not my favorite, but nothing is perfect. The crease doesn’t bother me — it’s a foldable phone, so a crease will never not be there,” added another.

While some users remain skeptical and some still prefer Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, it seems the Pixel 10 Pro Fold has struck a chord. Between the refined design, impressive battery life, and thoughtful usability upgrades, the phone might just be the first Google foldable that people truly want to keep.

