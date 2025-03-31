The first Pixel 10 Pro Fold leak is here, and it’s not what we were hoping for

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaked renders of the Pixel 10 Pro Fold show a design nearly identical to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

There are no major visible changes, though the device might be slightly thinner than last year’s model.

The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to launch in August alongside the rest of the Pixel 10 series.

The Pixel 10 series isn’t due for several months, but the leaks are starting to roll in early. Following recent leaked renders of the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, and Pixel 10 Pro XL, Android Headlines has now shared what appear to be the first official images of the last model in the series — the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

If you’re getting a sense of déjà vu, you’re not alone. The phone looks almost exactly like last year’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold, with the same camera layout, punch-hole selfie cameras, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The dimensions and screen aspect ratios also seem identical.

Even the camera module appears unchanged in size, hinting that there might not be any significant changes coming to the camera internals either. The report hints that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could be slightly thinner than last year’s model. Without official dimensions, however, it’s hard to confirm just how much slimmer (if at all) the new Fold will be.

To be fair, keeping the design intact isn’t necessarily a bad move, as long as the internals get the upgrade they need. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold, despite its “Pro” label, came with its fair share of compromises. Between limited storage options, slower charging speeds, downgraded display specs, and a camera setup that didn’t quite match the standard Pro models, it left power users wanting more.

Google is expected to officially unveil the Pixel 10 lineup, including the Fold, at its Made by Google event in August. But with several months still to go, don’t be surprised if more details surface well before then.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like