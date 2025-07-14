Pixel 10 Pro Fold may not be skinny, but it might have a larger battery

TL;DR The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to have a slightly larger cover display.

Google may have also increased the Fold’s battery capacity.

The foldable should have a Tensor G5 chip with 16GB of RAM and 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options.

Recently, there has been a growing number of Pixel 10 series leaks as we inch closer to the eventual launch date. However, there isn’t nearly as much information about Google’s next foldable as there is about the rest of Pixel 10 family. That gets corrected today, with a new leak spilling details about the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

According to a report from Android Headlines, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will have a larger cover display than last year. It seems that we can expect this display to grow from 6.3 inches to 6.4 inches, due to Google shrinking the size of the bezel and hinge. The cover screen is also said to be over 10% brighter, with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Meanwhile, the inner display is said to be about the same size as before.

With the improvements Samsung gave the Galaxy Z Fold 7, one can’t help but be concerned about Google’s ability to compete with the recently launched rival foldable. However, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold may still have one advantage over the Galaxy Z Fold 7 — battery life. This report claims that the battery capacity has been increased by 7%, landing the battery at 5,015mAh. For comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 offers a paltry battery capacity of 4,400mAh.

Elsewhere, there should be a 3nm Tensor G5 SoC sitting inside. This chip will reportedly be joined by 16GB of RAM with your choice of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. An earlier leak also mentioned that the Fold should have a water and dust resistance of IP68, which would make it one of the first foldables to have this rating.

The Pixel 10 series is tipped to launch in August. Initial reports were pointing to August 13 as the launch date, but now it’s believed that the event will be held on August 20.

