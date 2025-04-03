Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Source: This year's Pixel 10 Pro phones won't be getting any camera upgrades
Published on8 hours ago
- Google won’t be updating the cameras on the upcoming Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL.
- All four sensors will be the same as what’s on the Pixel 9 Pro and and Pro XL.
- The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is getting a minor upgrade for the main camera.
Back in March, we got our first peak at the Pixel 10 series via leaked CAD renders. Those renders revealed that Google may play it safe and reuse the design from the Pixel 9 series. But the design may not be the only thing the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL will share with its predecessor. It looks like we can expect the cameras to be similar as well.
Through an exclusive report, Android Authority revealed the camera specs for the whole Pixel 10 family. While the base model will see some notable changes, which you can read about in the report, it appears that won’t be the case for the Pixel 10 Pro or the Pro XL.
According to our sources, the hardware for the cameras will be completely unchanged. That means we’re getting a 50MP Samsung GNV main camera and a 48MP Sony IMX858 for the ultrawide, telephoto, and selfie shooters. Google is using a fully custom image signal processor in the Tensor G5, however. So, hopefully, the company will be able to squeeze a little more out of that setup.
|Pixel 9 Pro | Pro XL
|Pixel 10 Pro | Pro XL
Main
|Pixel 9 Pro | Pro XL
Samsung GNV
50 MP
1/1.31”
|Pixel 10 Pro | Pro XL
Samsung GNV
50 MP
1/1.31”
Ultrawide
|Pixel 9 Pro | Pro XL
Sony IMX858
48 MP
1/2.55”
|Pixel 10 Pro | Pro XL
Sony IMX858
48 MP
1/2.55”
Telephoto
|Pixel 9 Pro | Pro XL
Sony IMX858
48 MP
1/2.55”
|Pixel 10 Pro | Pro XL
Sony IMX858
48 MP
1/2.55”
Selfie
|Pixel 9 Pro | Pro XL
Sony IMX858
48 MP
1/2.55”
Autofocus
|Pixel 10 Pro | Pro XL
Sony IMX858
48 MP
1/2.55”
Autofocus
Unlike the Pixel 10 Pro and Pro XL, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is expected to have a camera upgrade. However, it will only be a slight change over the previous model. The primary camera is moving on from a 64MP Sony IMX787 sensor to a 50MP Samsung GN8 sensor, the same sensor found in the Pixel 9a. Outside of that little change, the rest of the setup is expected to be the same as before.
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold
|Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Main
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Sony IMX787
64 MP (cropped)
1/1.73”
|Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Samsung GN8
50 MP (cropped?)
1/1.95” (cropped?)
Ultrawide
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Samsung 3J1
12 MP
1/3.2”
|Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Samsung 3J1
12 MP
1/3.2”
Telephoto
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Samsung 3J1
12 MP
1/3.2”
|Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Samsung 3J1
12 MP
1/3.2”
Selfie (inner)
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Samsung 3K1
11 MP
1/3.94”
|Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Samsung 3K1
11 MP
1/3.94”
Selfie (outer)
|Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Samsung 3K1
11 MP
1/3.94”
|Pixel 10 Pro Fold
Samsung 3K1
11 MP
1/3.94”
With these new details, it seems like the Pixel 10 series may be a lot closer to the Pixel 9 series than anyone would’ve guessed.