Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

This new Pixel 10 feature makes weather reports even more personal, but not for everyone

Pixel 10 phones can now dish out weather advice tailored just for you, if you happen to live in the right place.
2 hours ago

Pixel 10 Pro XL Jade Pixel 10 Frost 4
Adamya Sharma / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL now offer personal weather insights via Magic Cue.
  • The feature provides weather forecasts and tips based on events in your Google account.
  • It’s only available in two countries for now and is limited to events within 10 days.

The Pixel 10 series features Magic Cue, a type of personal assistant that pulls information from other apps. Thanks to Magic Cue, the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL now have a new weather-related feature that makes weather reports even more personal, but sadly, not for everyone.

The three new Pixel flagships now support personal weather insights in the Pixel Weather app. These insights deliver tailored weather details and preparation tips based on events and plans saved in your Google account. For example, if you have a trip scheduled, the Pixel Weather app can show you forecasts and advice for the place you’re visiting.

To get personal weather insights, you’ll have to enable Magic Cue from your Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and or 10 Pro XL’s settings. Once Magic Cue is enabled, you’ll need to follow the steps below to receive personal weather insights:

  • Open the Pixel Weather app.
  • On the current location page, tap back to view all saved locations.
  • Select a suggested location (based on your upcoming events).
  • Tap Save to add it to your saved locations.
  • Under “AI Weather Report,” you may now see new personal weather insights.

Google notes that personal weather insights only appear for events happening within the next 10 days. Travel plans or events more than 10 days in the future will not show in the suggested locations yet.

Another limitation of the feature is that personal weather insights are currently only available to users in the US and Japan, and only in English. Google doesn’t even mention the feature’s availability for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, even though it technically supports Magic Cue.

News
Google Pixel 10Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
