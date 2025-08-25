This new Pixel 10 feature makes weather reports even more personal, but not for everyone

The Pixel 10 series features Magic Cue , a type of personal assistant that pulls information from other apps. Thanks to Magic Cue, the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro XL now have a new weather-related feature that makes weather reports even more personal, but sadly, not for everyone.

The three new Pixel flagships now support personal weather insights in the Pixel Weather app. These insights deliver tailored weather details and preparation tips based on events and plans saved in your Google account. For example, if you have a trip scheduled, the Pixel Weather app can show you forecasts and advice for the place you’re visiting.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

To get personal weather insights, you’ll have to enable Magic Cue from your Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and or 10 Pro XL’s settings. Once Magic Cue is enabled, you’ll need to follow the steps below to receive personal weather insights:

Open the Pixel Weather app.

On the current location page, tap back to view all saved locations.

Select a suggested location (based on your upcoming events).

Tap Save to add it to your saved locations.

Under “AI Weather Report,” you may now see new personal weather insights.

Google notes that personal weather insights only appear for events happening within the next 10 days. Travel plans or events more than 10 days in the future will not show in the suggested locations yet.