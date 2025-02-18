Google's Pixel 10 lineup is looking confirmed in fresh regulatory listings

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Pixel 10 series has been spotted in the GSMA database, confirming its existence through official model number registrations.

The listing reveals four models, including the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

The Pixel 10 series is expected to launch in August 2025, continuing Google’s shift to an earlier release window.

Google’s next-generation Pixel phones may be many months away, but fresh evidence suggests the Pixel 10 lineup is well on its way and officially registered to boot. Four new Pixel models have popped up in the GSMA database, confirming not only their existence but also their official model numbers.

According to the GSMA filings spotted by SmartPrix, this year’s Pixel 10 family will include four devices, as expected. The Pixel 10 is listed with model numbers “GLBW0” and “GL066,” while the Pixel 10 Pro sports “G4QUR” and “GN4F5.” The Pixel 10 Pro XL has the model number “GUL82,” and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold is tagged with “GU0NP.”

These registrations usually mean Google is in the final stages of getting regulatory approvals for its next generation of phones. Since these records come directly from Google’s official filings, it’s practically confirmation that the Pixel 10 series is indeed happening and on its way.

While we’re also anticipating a Pixel 10a to join the Pixel 10 series, it’s not present in these filings. That’s likely because its debut is still far off; it’s expected in spring 2026, following the same release pattern as the Pixel 9a, which is rumored to arrive sometime next month.

Last year, Google surprised fans by shifting its Pixel 9 launch from the usual October window to August instead. If these filings are anything to go by, it appears that the schedule will stay in place for the Pixel 10 lineup as well. That means we could be looking at an August reveal later this year, giving us a mid-year Pixel treat once again.

Besides the early launch timeframe, the Pixel 10 range is also rumored to pack some big upgrades under the hood. One highlight is the shift to a TSMC-made Tensor G5 chipset, marking a noteworthy leap forward for Google’s in-house processors. This year also happens to be the tenth anniversary of the Pixel brand, which could mean additional features or design changes to mark the occasion.

We expect more details to trickle out as the months roll on toward the anticipated August release window, but for now, Pixel fans can rest assured that Google’s next generation of phones is officially in the books.

