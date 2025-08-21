This new Pixel 10 feature will make it a little easier to sleep next to your phone

TL;DR Google is introducing a new screen saver trick on the Pixel 10.

When you’re charging, you can have the clock switch to low light when the room gets dark.

There’s also an option to let the display turn off completely during this time.

After months of waiting, Google has officially launched the Pixel 10 series. Along with the launch, the company gave its latest flagship various new features like Voice Translate, Auto Best Take, and more. One new feature that shouldn’t be overlooked is a new trick for your screen saver.

It’s not uncommon to have your phone charge next to your bed. However, if you have the screen saver enabled, the light emanating from the handset could be distracting or interfere with your sleep. While you can manually make the clock dimmer, having to switch back during the day can be annoying. Google now has a solution that could help with this problem.

On the Pixel 10, users have the option to have their screen saver clock switch to low light automatically (see first image above). If you choose this option, the brightness of the clock will be dimmed when the surrounding environment gets dark. You can also choose to have your display turn completely off when the room goes dark. This feature will also work when the device is charging, even when it’s docked to an upright charger, like the Pixelsnap Charger.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this auto low-light mode for the screen saver. We reported on this feature in July after it appeared in a Canary build. Now the feature has finally rolled out for everyone to use.

